Nebraska State Fair Sunday: Preserving the Past

Far from forgotten, the past is made wondrous at Nebraska State Fair.

Prairie Dulcimer Players appeared at Fonner Park Concourse again this year. The group of 14 to 16 members, with five appearing Sunday, all play the lap dulcimer.

Its members come together from all across Central Nebraska, including Hastings, Dannebrog, and Grand Island.

"Part of us are here one day and some of us are here a different day. We're all from this area, from St. Paul to Hastings area," said Kay Stoppkotte of Chapman.

Every Thursday they go to different nursing homes to entertain the residents.

"That's our main mission, to make people happy with music," said Stoppkotte.

Stoppkotte describes the dulcimer's sound as "soothing and calm" and said it's not a difficult instrument to play.

"If you don't know music, it has been transposed into numbers, so if you don't know the notes you can learn to play by the numbers," she said.

Their music draws people from across the concourse building, filled with educational exhibits.

"We have a lot of people who stop and try playing it and enjoy the sound," said Stoppkotte. "We have in the past had new people join our group because we're out here and they've played it, enjoyed it, and joined us."

She added, "It has been interesting."

Tri-Cities Model Railroad Association set up their impressive model at 4-H/FFA Fieldhouse.

It's TCMRA's ninth year at the fair, said member Jim Wells, and they brought with them their modular layout.

It occupies an 80 by 120 foot space, with 500 feet of mainline railroad running in HO 1:87 scale, all with realistic detail as trains travel along its long loop.

TCMRA is an educational and historical nonprofit organization with a location at Grand Island's Burlington Depot.

"We're currently remodeling parts of that layout, but we'll be open for the library's anniversary in October and Hall County Historical Society is having one," said Wells. "We'll have the layout at the depot open then."

The model is easy to set up because it is modular.

"We came over in the afternoon on Tuesday and Thursday, came back Wednesday afternoon and had the train running by about 2:30," said Wells.

The joy of a model railroad is "recreating time."

"It's a three-dimensional historical rendition of what has happened, and you can recreate it based upon what history you've read and what locations you want to recreate," said Wells.

Wells also enjoys people's expressions as they discover the model and follow along its rails and take in its many details.

"It's a real enjoyment just to see that in other people," he said. "It's very fulfilling."

Central Nebraska Antique Tractor & Equipment Club showed roughly 15 pieces of antique farm equipment at the Big Red Barn.

"They're all motors that were used back years ago to run equipment, like corn shellers," said club member Kevin Killinger.

One motor, a 1929 John Deere, shot an empty soda upward so it struck a high bell.

"Every time that can goes up, that's when the motor is hitting," said Larry Killinger. "They call that the true hit-and-miss of the John Deere three-horse."

Nearly all fairgoers passing by the display slowed and stepped over to admire the old machines.

"They have a lot of questions about how they work and what they run on," said Kevin Killinger.

The machines are donated from multiple sources and include international pieces, as well.

"People want to know how they worked years ago," said Killinger. "We're trying to get the younger generation to see how the old stuff was done back years ago and see how easy they've got it nowadays compared to what they had back then."