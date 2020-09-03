Nebraska State Fair teams up with Harvest for Hunger to benefit 4 Grand Island food pantries

While the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on public gathering places, such as the Nebraska State Fair, public schools and businesses, it has been even harder on working families, who have lost their jobs, have been furloughed or had their hours reduced because of the pandemic.
The pandemic has brought food insecurity to many families. To help those families and others, the Nebraska State Fair has teamed up with Hy-Vee for the Harvest For Hunger campaign.
Program coordinator Laura Hurley, the State Fair’s sponsorship and hospitality director, said the food drive donations directly help four local pantries: Salvation Army Food Pantry, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry and Spirit of Life Food Pantry.
The program is simple: When visiting the State Fair, bring along some dry or canned food items and put them in the Hy-Vee shopping carts that are located at the fair entrances. Volunteers will sort the food and divide it up among the four food pantries.
Prior to the pandemic, it was estimated that 11.6% of Nebraska’s population is food-insecure, according to the Map the Meal Gap report from Feeding America. That is more than 200,000 Nebraskans who struggle with food insecurity.
That number has increased because of the pandemic with the loss of jobs and shortening of working hours.
The demand for food has strained supplies at local food pantries, which are struggling to keep up with the need.
Because of the pandemic, Hurley’s sponsorship program fell short of its revenue goal, so she decided to engage the sponsors of the fair in ways that help the community.
“Community engagement and involving my sponsors with that, too, is very rewarding — not just for them, but the community and the fair,” Hurley said.
One of the areas for community engagement Hurley developed was the food drive.
“We have never done a food drive while the fair has been here in Grand Island,” she said. “But what better time to do it than when people have been really needing those food pantries?”
Reaching out to the Heartland United Way, Hurley determined the four local food pantries that will be helped by the drive.
She said she encouraged the food pantries to have volunteers at the fair gates to thank people who donate.
“A lot of people have just handed them money to give to the pantries,” Hurley said.
She said people have been “very generous” in donating food and money for the drive so far during the fair.
“It really was a no-brainer to add that extra piece of community support to it,” Hurley said.
To advertise the food drive, she used social media marketing to get the word out.
“We have also had great comments at the gate because as you do have those staff with the volunteers they get to have that engagement with those people who come to the fair. Everybody wants to have that good feeling that they want to help in some way,” she said.
Along with the food donated by the public, Hy-Vee also has contributed food for the drive.
With the Labor Day weekend coming with the FFA livestock shows and the Veterans Day events on Labor Day, Hurley expects the amount of food contributions to double or more.
“The people who have showed up for the fair so far are the people who wanted to come,” she said. “They support the fair though thick or thin, or pandemic or floods. At the same time, they are willing to support programs like the food drive.”
While Hurley encourages people to bring dry or canned food to the fair this Labor Day weekend, she said the FFA will be supporting the food drive as it will donate fresh produce that was entered in its produce show during the Labor Day weekend.
“The FFA’ers are getting involved and they want to do their part, too,” Hurley said.
