Nebraska State Fair teams up with Harvest for Hunger to benefit 4 Grand Island food pantries

To advertise the food drive, she used social media marketing to get the word out.

“We have also had great comments at the gate because as you do have those staff with the volunteers they get to have that engagement with those people who come to the fair. Everybody wants to have that good feeling that they want to help in some way,” she said.

Along with the food donated by the public, Hy-Vee also has contributed food for the drive.

With the Labor Day weekend coming with the FFA livestock shows and the Veterans Day events on Labor Day, Hurley expects the amount of food contributions to double or more.

“The people who have showed up for the fair so far are the people who wanted to come,” she said. “They support the fair though thick or thin, or pandemic or floods. At the same time, they are willing to support programs like the food drive.”

While Hurley encourages people to bring dry or canned food to the fair this Labor Day weekend, she said the FFA will be supporting the food drive as it will donate fresh produce that was entered in its produce show during the Labor Day weekend.

“The FFA’ers are getting involved and they want to do their part, too,” Hurley said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.