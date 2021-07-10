Nebraska State Fair to announce concert package Tuesday

The Nebraska State Fair will announce its concert package on Tuesday.
Normally, State Fair acts are booked by this stage of fair preparation and ticket sales are going full speed, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it hard to secure acts for the fair, as it is for many other venues.
Bill Ogg, State Fair director, said Friday they have booked three of the four concerts planned for this year’s fair, which runs Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.
“We are still struggling to get that fourth concert done,” Ogg said.
The plan is to announce at least three concerts on Tuesday, he said, with tickets going on sale on Friday.
One of the concerts will be the Older Nebraskans Day concert, which will be at the Heartland Events Center on Monday, Aug. 30. Tickets will be $15, which includes fair admission. The show will start at 2 p.m.
“That’s a pretty affordable event and I think it will be well-received,” Ogg said. “It will be a fun concert for all ages.”
The other three concerts will take place outdoors at the Fonner Park training track on Thursday, Sept. 2; Friday, Sept. 3; and Saturday, Sept. 4.
“I am genuinely excited on who we will announce,” Ogg said. “Obviously, country music is a mainstay in this area and pretty much nationally. We have an attractive, up-and-coming country artist.”
The other outdoor concert that has been booked is a person he called a “marquee, if you will ... country music performer but more of a movie star attraction.”
The one concert that has yet to be booked, Ogg said, the fair is working with an artist from a different genre than country music.
Ogg said booking concerts for the 2021 Nebraska State Fair has been “extremely frustrating.”
“I have been in this business for decades and this has been a most challenging year,” he said.
Last year the State Fair didn’t book any concerts because of health concerns. The ongoing pandemic is still affecting the concert business as touring bands are either having trouble hiring people to travel with the band and help stage the concerts, or bands cannot book enough dates to make a tour profitable.
With a limited number of artists to choose from and competition among venues to book performers fierce, it has been difficult to find acts.
Ogg said they were able to book two of the acts last year.
“But the other two, for a myriad of reasons, have been tough to get scheduled,” he said. “There was so much caution and hesitation to invest in the expense of putting things together and the unknown of whether COVID was going to rear its ugly head again and everything would have to be postponed. Everyone is scrambling.”
Ogg said one of the reasons they decided to hold outdoor concerts this year is ongoing concern about the virus. The State Fair had three years when it hosted outdoor concerts that drew “up and down crowds,: though Keith Urban and Pentatonix each drew more than 12,000 concertgoers.
This year, along with having concerts at the Fonner training track, the area also will be used throughout the fair for other events, including motor sports, bull fighting, demolition derby and an Indian Relay Race.
Ogg said outdoor concerts are “so weather dependent.”
“I am anxiously aware of that, but if we have some cooperation, outdoor concerts are fun and can be successful,” he said.