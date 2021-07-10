Nebraska State Fair to announce concert package Tuesday

The other outdoor concert that has been booked is a person he called a “marquee, if you will ... country music performer but more of a movie star attraction.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The one concert that has yet to be booked, Ogg said, the fair is working with an artist from a different genre than country music.

Ogg said booking concerts for the 2021 Nebraska State Fair has been “extremely frustrating.”

“I have been in this business for decades and this has been a most challenging year,” he said.

Last year the State Fair didn’t book any concerts because of health concerns. The ongoing pandemic is still affecting the concert business as touring bands are either having trouble hiring people to travel with the band and help stage the concerts, or bands cannot book enough dates to make a tour profitable.

With a limited number of artists to choose from and competition among venues to book performers fierce, it has been difficult to find acts.

Ogg said they were able to book two of the acts last year.