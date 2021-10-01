Nebraska State Fair to hold master plan public listening session Monday

The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation Master Planning Committee will host a public listening session Monday to further detail the process for long-range planning for the Fonner Park Campus and to gather the public’s input, ideas and suggestions for the future of the campus as well as the best use and future growth of the Nebraska State Fair.

The session runs from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Raising Nebraska exhibit in the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park.

The event will be open to the public. Those not able to attend the public listening session may fill out an online survey at https://bit.ly/nsfmasterplan.

The global planning firm Populous was selected to develop a master plan along with CMBA Architects, Olsson Engineering and Chief Construction — all local organizations “with a long history of working in the Grand Island community and a clear understanding of the Fonner Park Campus as well as the facilities which were built to house the Nebraska State Fair,” says a news release. “Populous has experience in working with both horse tracks and state fairs. CSL is also part of the team, specializing in financial and economic strategic planning.”

