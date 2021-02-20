Nebraska State Fair to return outdoor concerts

The State Fair stopped the outdoor concert series in 2018 because of wet grounds and possible safety concerns. The outdoor concerts had been held during the first weekend of the fair on Friday and Saturday and were expanded to Sunday one year before being scaled back to the first two days of the fair.

“I am very cognizant that I can’t control the weather, but, for a couple of reasons that I think are valid, that if the weather is at all cooperative, outside concerts in August and September are more fun,” Ogg said.

He said another reason for going back to the outdoor concerts is that, if COVID-19 health directives are in place, they would promote better attendance than an indoor concert because of restricted capacity of the Heartland Events Center.

Ogg also said that the fair still would have the space to sell enough tickets to have a chance for those concerts to break even or be profitable.

He said the concerts would be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday, going into the Labor Day weekend.

Ogg said the plan is to host the concerts in the infield of Fonner Park’s training track, where the fair is better able to control costs. Other events there will help even out the costs of the concerts.