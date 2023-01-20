Nebraska State Fair will have battle of bands; theme announced

This year's Nebraska State Fair will feature a battle of the bands, in which the top finishers will receive cash awards and possibly some very nice exposure.

Karli Schulz, the fair's entertainment and events director, talked about the new event at Friday's meeting of the State Fair Board. The battle will be billed as "The Fairest Showdown."

Bands will be sought from across the state, Schulz said. The fair will partner with Hear Grand Island, which presents concerts downtown all summer.

Initially, the public will be able to vote online, with votes being accepted later at Hear Grand Island.

On the first Saturday of the fair, the Pump & Pantry Party Pit "will be taken over with these bands," Schulz said. Five bands will compete for the top three places.

In addition to cash prizes, the top two finishers may be able to open the rock and country nights at Anderson Field.

Friday's meeting was held in Kearney as part of the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers conference.

After the meeting, the theme for the 2023 fair was unveiled. Fairgoers will be invited to enjoy "Whatever Your Flavor."

That flavor doesn't necessarily apply to food.

"Like a big block party, all are welcome, and everyone can have a great time, whatever your flavor," says a news release.

In a statement, State Fair Board Chairman Bob Haag said, “Although the State Fair is at its core an agricultural event, we know it means different things to different people. We offer a variety of entertainment, a variety of shopping, all sorts of food and ag experiences so everyone finds something they love.”

Before the meeting adjourned, Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr reported that December's flash sale was a success, with 7,400 carnival wristbands and 7,900 gate admission tickets sold.

Parr also talked about plans to have State Fair employees help at county fairs around the state. Nebraska is divided into seven county fair districts, and the State Fair hopes to send a team to volunteer at one fair in each district. If possible, the State Fair team will also bring along one of its floats. The fair also plans to promote fairs on social media.