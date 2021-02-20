Nebraska State High School Cheer and Dance Championships

Wednesday and Thursday dance results
Pom, C-1
— Grand Island Central Catholic, first
— Adams Central, fifth
— Ord, 10th
— Boone Central, 13th
High kick, C-1
— Central City, third
— Boone Central, fourth
— Ord, sixth
Hip-hop, C-1
— Adams Central, eighth
— St. Paul, 12th
Jazz, C-1
— Grand Island Central Catholic, first
— Central City, fourth
Hip-hop, C-2
— Centura, fourth
— Doniphan-Trumbull, fifth
— Wood River, seventh
— Ravenna, eighth
Pom, C-2
— Doniphan-Trumbull, third
— Cross County, fifth
High kick, C-2
— Centura, second
Jazz, C-2/D
— Shelby-Rising City, first
Hip-hop, D
— Osceola, seventh
High kick, D
— Osceola, first
— Palmer, third
High kick, A
— Grand Island, fourth
Hip-hop, A
— Grand Island, seventh
Hip-hop, B
— Grand Island Northwest, first
Jazz, B
— Grand Island Northwest, sixth
Pom, B
— Hastings, 11th