Nebraska State High School Cheer and Dance Championships
Nebraska State High School Cheer and Dance Championships

Wednesday and Thursday dance results

Pom, C-1

— Grand Island Central Catholic, first

— Adams Central, fifth

— Ord, 10th

— Boone Central, 13th

High kick, C-1

— Central City, third

— Boone Central, fourth

— Ord, sixth

Hip-hop, C-1

— Adams Central, eighth

— St. Paul, 12th

Jazz, C-1

— Grand Island Central Catholic, first

— Central City, fourth

Hip-hop, C-2

— Centura, fourth

— Doniphan-Trumbull, fifth

— Wood River, seventh

— Ravenna, eighth

Pom, C-2

— Doniphan-Trumbull, third

— Cross County, fifth

High kick, C-2

— Centura, second

Jazz, C-2/D

— Shelby-Rising City, first

Hip-hop, D

— Osceola, seventh

High kick, D

— Osceola, first

— Palmer, third

High kick, A

— Grand Island, fourth

Hip-hop, A

— Grand Island, seventh

Hip-hop, B

— Grand Island Northwest, first

Jazz, B

— Grand Island Northwest, sixth

Pom, B

— Hastings, 11th

