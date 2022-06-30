Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation announces statewide grant recipients

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has announced recipients of the 2022 Statewide Grants Program.

Recipients from 27 communities across the state — including five in central Nebraska — will receive grant funding totaling $25,000.

Area recipients include the Howard County Historical Society, Genoa Historical Museum, Historical Society of Ravenna, Loup County Historical Society a2nd Shelton Historical Society.

“We are thrilled to be a trusted partner, helping these local organizations preserve the history of their communities,” said Gail DeBuse Potter, NSHSF President. “Reading through all the applications and seeing the broad need for these grants just reinforces our determination to grow the program in order to fund more of these efforts.”

NSHSF received 88 grant applications requesting $147,000 to fulfill needs such as conservation of collections, public programming, outreach, exhibits, promotion of the facility and services, promotion of tourism and visitation, school programs and resources for the classroom, and management of collections.

The Statewide Grants Program was developed in July 2020, with the guidance of Michael J. Smith, former CEO of Nebraska State Historical Society, now called History Nebraska, to fulfill a funding need for local historical and educational organizations in Nebraska.

Thanks to an initial donation from the D F Dillon Foundation as well as donations from numerous individuals, NSHSF was able to award $25,000 for these second-year grants. The grants from this program help organizations such as museums, historical societies and libraries with core education, preservation, and interpretive programs about community history. The goal for 2023 is to award $50,000.

To donate or to learn more about the NSHSF Statewide Grants Program here at nshsf.org/statewide-grants-program.