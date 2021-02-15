Nebraska State Patrol acquiring pepperball launchers for use in drug raids

Nebraska State Patrol has a new tool for keeping the community safe.

State Patrol Troop C is purchasing pepperball launchers to have available as a less lethal option during drug raids or when suspected drug dealers are barricaded in a home or a vehicle.

“These will go to our patrol troops who are out working on the road, mainly to those that are assigned to Hall County,” Troop C Capt. Jeffrey Roby said. “This gives us a second option for a less lethal option other than a taser.”

The Hall County Drug Law Enforcement Fund Board approved funds at its Feb. 4 meeting for the local agency to purchase two new pepperball launchers this year for use by State Patrol officers.

“A lot of times these are used by our perimeter units to help with drug raids,” Roby said. “We’ve also seen some success with these types of less lethal options on barricaded subjects if they’re in a vehicle or a small area like the porch of a house.”

The launchers have been helpful during the last few years in safely resolving various drug-related events, he said.