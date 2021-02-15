Nebraska State Patrol acquiring pepperball launchers for use in drug raids

Nebraska State Patrol has a new tool for keeping the community safe.
State Patrol Troop C is purchasing pepperball launchers to have available as a less lethal option during drug raids or when suspected drug dealers are barricaded in a home or a vehicle.
“These will go to our patrol troops who are out working on the road, mainly to those that are assigned to Hall County,” Troop C Capt. Jeffrey Roby said. “This gives us a second option for a less lethal option other than a taser.”
The Hall County Drug Law Enforcement Fund Board approved funds at its Feb. 4 meeting for the local agency to purchase two new pepperball launchers this year for use by State Patrol officers.
“A lot of times these are used by our perimeter units to help with drug raids,” Roby said. “We’ve also seen some success with these types of less lethal options on barricaded subjects if they’re in a vehicle or a small area like the porch of a house.”
The launchers have been helpful during the last few years in safely resolving various drug-related events, he said.
“For the drug raids, where they’d be perimeter units, most of those are all drug-related, and what we’ve seen where we’ve used them on some of the pursuits or where people have barricaded themselves in vehicles or in houses, there’s some kind of drugs involved with that suspect, too,” Roby said.
Nebraska State Patrol is intending to purchase more of these launchers, he told the board.
“We’re looking at putting five in our troop area, and I’d ask that two of them be funded by the Hall County drug board,” Roby said.
The launchers each cost $500, plus an extra $50 for a case, based on quotes from 2020.
The total is $1,100 for two launchers and two cases.
Though the cost of the launchers may have changed, Roby explained that Nebraska State Patrol was only asking for $1,100 from the county.
“We were told they’re behind getting the next quotes out because they’re still trying to produce the orders they had back then (in 2020),” he said. “If it isn’t the same, we will find the funds to make up the difference on it.”
There are other funding avenues available to the patrol, Roby said.
“We’re going to try to purchase five of them through different drug boards, so we’ve got some different costs in certain areas,” he said.
Roby said the State Patrol could ask the county board for additional funds if the new cost estimates prove to be greater than expected.
Funds were approved by the board, which includes representatives from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department and Hall County attorney’s office.