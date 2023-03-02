The Nebraska State Patrol is holding a press conference about the hoax threat calls. Watch here.

***

Grand Island Public Schools said a phoned-in threat on Thursday was a hoax.

Superintendent Matt Fisher issued a response to reports of an unsubstantiated threat to Grand Island Public Schools Thursday morning. According to GIPS officials, the hoax threat was directed towards Westridge Middle School.

In a letter to district families, Northwest School District Superintendent Jeff Edwards had not received a threat.

Threats were reported at schools across Nebraska, including in Kearney, Hastings, Lincoln, Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln and Omaha.

A trend of hoax active shooter calls has been hitting 911 call centers this week. The voice is typically a male of Middle Eastern descent and claims to be in a school building witnessing a shooting, according to information provided by the Kearney Police Department. These calls have been unsubstantiated.

An attempt to reach the Grand Island Police Department wasn't immediately successful.

The Nebraska State Patrol said, "There is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska today."

The patrol said its Nebraska Information Analysis Center provided a bulletin earlier this week to law enforcement agencies across the state and the Nebraska Department of Education regarding a trend of “swatting” calls that had been reported in several other states this year, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Vermont. That bulletin advised local agencies to be prepared in the event the calls target Nebraska schools, which is occurring today.

There have been distinct similarities in the calls received by schools in other states, such as the use of voice over internet technology to mask the caller’s identity and location, using or mocking a foreign accent, mispronouncing school or town names, and pretending that they are hiding inside the school themselves, the patrol said.

Here is the letter from Fisher to district families and the community:

"We wanted to let you know of a resolved situation that took place this morning at GIPS. You may be aware that a trend of hoax calls have been hitting 9-1-1 stations in Colorado, Kansas, and now here in Nebraska.

"The City of Grand Island - Police Department received one of those calls today with the phony caller referencing a false threat. We’ve also received word that a similar phony call was received at Kearney Public Schools and other area districts as well.

"Out of due diligence, GIPD responded to our building this morning and informed us of the call and to affirm their support of our safety efforts.

"Please know these calls are unsubstantiated and phony. We have been working with the GIPD as they investigate the origin of these calls hitting Midwestern schools.

"All of our students and staff are safe. No learning has been disrupted and business is operating as usual.

"If you have any questions regarding school and safety precautions or need any additional support, please reach through Let’s Talk."

In his letter, Edwards said "we want to reiterate that our buildings and secure, and all staff have been notified to be on alert for this situation." Northwest is working with GIPD to monitor the situation.