Nebraska State Patrol recruit, Jaqueline Rivas, assigned to Grand Island area

Grand Island native Jaquelline Rivas was one of 13 new Nebraska State Troopers sworn in Dec. 17 in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Lincoln.
Rivas, who will begin her State Patrol career in Grand Island, was part of the 65th Basic Recruit Class.
In addition to receiving their badges, they also took the oath of office.
“Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for our new troopers, but for our entire agency,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These new troopers join a proud history of dedication to public service that is on display every day across Nebraska. They are well-trained and eager to serve. We are proud to have them join our team.”
The members of Camp 65 come to NSP from communities in Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois. The newly sworn-in troopers completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction.
Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.
Outstanding performance in several areas of training was recognized with awards during the graduation ceremony. Recruit Mara Tighe of Norfolk received the Capt. Mark Williams Core Values Award. She will begin work in Columbus.
Recruit Philip Parish of North Platte received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award, as well as the O.H. Witt Academic Achievement Award. His duty station will be North Platte. Recruit Griffen Vater of Beatrice was honored with the R.J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award, as well as the D.R. Shearer Marksmanship Award. He will be assigned to his hometown.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson provided remarks during the day’s graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.
“I can’t think of a more noble calling than serving the people of Nebraska, this great state,” Ricketts said. “You are joining the premiere law enforcement organization in the state of Nebraska and you have just attended an academy that is one of the most rigorous in the nation, and you’ve succeeded. You should be very proud of those accomplishments.”
The other graduates are Moamal Ali of Lincoln, who will begin work in Kearney; Michael Blazek of Malta, Ill., who will start work in Beatrice; Dylan Duhsmann of West Point, assigned to Columbus; Ryan Edmondson of Pacific Junction, Iowa, who will begin work in Nebraska City; Sarah Evans of Le Mars, Iowa, whose duty station will be Omaha; Regan Holst of Missouri Valley, Iowa, who will start work in Beatrice; Colton Kirkendall of Smithland, Iowa, who will be assigned to South Sioux City; Logan Miller of Papillion, assigned to Broken Bow, and Brady Wallace of Scottsbluff, who will begin work in Scottsbluff.
The State Patrol is currently accepting applications to become a trooper.
“Anyone interested in a rewarding career serving the people of Nebraska can apply at nsp.ne.gov/apply and get more information about the hiring process, the training provided to recruits, and the benefits of becoming a trooper by visiting NebraskaTroopers.com,” according to the news release.