Nebraska State Patrol recruit, Jaqueline Rivas, assigned to Grand Island area

Recruit Philip Parish of North Platte received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award, as well as the O.H. Witt Academic Achievement Award. His duty station will be North Platte. Recruit Griffen Vater of Beatrice was honored with the R.J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award, as well as the D.R. Shearer Marksmanship Award. He will be assigned to his hometown.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson provided remarks during the day’s graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.

“I can’t think of a more noble calling than serving the people of Nebraska, this great state,” Ricketts said. “You are joining the premiere law enforcement organization in the state of Nebraska and you have just attended an academy that is one of the most rigorous in the nation, and you’ve succeeded. You should be very proud of those accomplishments.”