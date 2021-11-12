Nebraska State Patrol recruits train for real-life crashes

Future Nebraska State Troopers learned how to respond to motor vehicle crashes Tuesday at the State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers played crash victims and area firefighters were on the scene to assist the recruits. The event was held on the south side of the complex.

Recruits worked along with fire and rescue personnel to train in crash response scenarios in the areas of accident response, first aid and traffic control as part of their training to become police officers.

Members of the Grand Island Fire Department and volunteers from Cairo, Kearney, Phillips and Grand Island fire squads helped train, and acted as victims in the drills.