‘Nebraska Stories’ features whimsical mobiles at Grand Island business

Made from spare car parts and mounted on sign poles, whimsical and wacky “mobiles” decorate the backlot of an auto body business on East Fourth Street in Grand Island.

Nebraska Public Media’s award-winning television series “Nebraska Stories” highlights work by Fred Schritt, who created “Fred’s Flying Circus.” His visionary work attracts visitors from across the United States and beyond.

“Nebraska Stories” airs at 8 p.m. Thursday, continuing March 24 and 31.

Other new stories from three March episodes include:

Thursday: “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” a two-week summer job puts an organist in the spotlight at the College World Series in Omaha; and “Low Intensity,” a crew of more than 200 volunteer and career firefighters from Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota train in wildfire suppression.

March 24: “The KISS Collector,” a KISS superfan’s memorabilia includes lunch boxes, leather jackets, guitars and even a KISS toothbrush; “Paws on the Platte,” like real cats and dogs who find forever homes, these artfully crafted fiberglass hounds find homes for a good cause; and “Jocelyn’s Love Letter,” singer-songwriter Jocelyn, who got her start busking in downtown Omaha, now has a giant music label backing her latest album.

March 31: “A Legend in Bronze.” In an episode dedicated to Native American leaders, a visual essay introduces a sculpture of Susan La Flesche Picotte, the nation’s first native doctor.

The March episodes also feature several favorite stories from past seasons, including land near the Loup River being returned to the Pawnee Tribe; and a statue of Chief Standing Bear on display in the U.S. Capitol.

