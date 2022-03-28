‘Nebraska Stories’ to feature Grand Island coffee shop

LINCOLN — Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction in Grand Island will be featured on an upcoming episode of “Nebraska Stories” airing on Nebraska Public Media.

The April 14 program will tell the story of Zabuni Coffee: “A young Grand Island couple launches an innovative business in the heart of corn country to help small African coffee farmers.”

Owned by Laban Njuguna, the business opened in November 2019 in downtown Grand Island.

“Nebraska Stories” airs at 8 p.m. Thursday.s Other new stories in April include:

April 7: “Blind Hitting Coach,” a nationally recognized hitting coach may be legally blind, but he has set his sights on improving the swings of baseball and softball players using only his peripheral vision. “Bringing Them Home” goes to Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, where a forensic scientists identify remains of those who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor. And “Rodeo,” a visual essay from Lincoln, features the National High School Finals Rodeo competition.

April 14: “Animal Whisperer” explores the human-animal connection between a woman and an injured bald eagle, a retired racehorse and a pair of opinionated dogs. The animal communicator from Papillion, Neb., volunteers for nonprofit organizations, helping them resolve questions about animals in their care.

April 28: “Willa Comes Alive.” The work of Omaha artist Littleton Alston takes shape at a Colorado foundry using a patina process in the creation of a 7-foot bronze statue of Willa Cather. “Benny Hochman, Holocaust Survivor,” from an interview recorded in 2001, Benny Hochman shares the powerful story of surviving five years in Nazi death camps where he lost his older brother, younger sister and parents.

April episodes also feature notes between young lovers written in the margins of a 150-year-old book; the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in Beatrice; a musical performance by Mesonjixx at Chadron State Park; a story about the four seasons of the Platte River Basin; and a dozen peculiar looking faces carved by a stonemason in Nelson. The April 21 episode is a cowboy-themed episode with stories about calving, saddle making, a cowboy artist, rodeo bullfighting and a folk hero of the American West.

Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its feature-based, character-driven storytelling, “Nebraska Stories” covers art, science, history, sports, performance, nature and more. Episodes repeat at 6 p.m. Sundays on Nebraska Public Media and at 8:30 a.m. Mondays on World.