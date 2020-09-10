Nebraska students’ entries sought for Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest

The Nebraska Latino American Commission is seeking entries in the 14th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month State Commemoration Essay Contest, “Hispanic/Latinos Creating Opportunities in Nebraska.”
For the essay, the Hispanic Heritage Month Committee is asking students to write about “Triumph over Adversity.”
Essays should address the following:
— How have you overcome a challenge?
— How has your life changed?
— 100 years from now, how will people look at this time?
Students of all ethnicities enrolled in a Nebraska public, private, special purpose, home school or magnet school are eligible. There will be three categories: middle school (grades 7-8); junior high (grades 9-10); and senior high (grades 11-12). Entries are welcome in English or Spanish and must include a signed entry form.
Essays must be original, typed or legibly handwritten, and double-spaced. The word length is 500-700 words. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 20.
For rules and the entry form go online to bit.ly/2RdVzmh.
Essays and entry forms may be submitted by email to Lazaro.Spindola@nebraska.gov, fax at 402-471-4381, or mailed to: Nebraska Latino American Commission, ATT: Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest, P.O. Box 94965, Lincoln, NE 68509-4965.
Cash prizes of $300 will be given to the first-place winner in each category. Winning students will be recognized Oct. 2 at the Hispanic Heritage Month State Commemoration at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
