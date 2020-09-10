 Skip to main content
Nebraska students’ entries sought for Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest
The Nebraska Latino American Commission is seeking entries in the 14th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month State Commemoration Essay Contest, “Hispanic/Latinos Creating Opportunities in Nebraska.”

For the essay, the Hispanic Heritage Month Committee is asking students to write about “Triumph over Adversity.”

Essays should address the following:

— How have you overcome a challenge?

— How has your life changed?

— 100 years from now, how will people look at this time?

Students of all ethnicities enrolled in a Nebraska public, private, special purpose, home school or magnet school are eligible. There will be three categories: middle school (grades 7-8); junior high (grades 9-10); and senior high (grades 11-12). Entries are welcome in English or Spanish and must include a signed entry form.

Essays must be original, typed or legibly handwritten, and double-spaced. The word length is 500-700 words. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 20.

For rules and the entry form go online to bit.ly/2RdVzmh.

Essays and entry forms may be submitted by email to Lazaro.Spindola@nebraska.gov, fax at 402-471-4381, or mailed to: Nebraska Latino American Commission, ATT: Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest, P.O. Box 94965, Lincoln, NE 68509-4965.

Cash prizes of $300 will be given to the first-place winner in each category. Winning students will be recognized Oct. 2 at the Hispanic Heritage Month State Commemoration at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.

