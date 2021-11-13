Nebraska Supreme Court coming to Hastings High in December

Nebraska Supreme Court justices will hold court arguments Dec. 1 in the Tiger Theatre at Hastings High School. The court session, rescheduled from September of this year, comes at the invitation of Hastings High School Principal Thomas Szlanda.

The Hastings visit will be the court’s first high school campus visit in 2021.

“We are honored to have the court hold arguments in our school. We are extending invitations to the college community and neighboring high schools so that they can share in this unique experience,” Szlanda said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning at 10 a.m., Szlanda will review rules and expectations with students noting that the theater will transform into a Nebraska Supreme Court courtroom for the remainder of the morning.

Whether held in the Supreme Court courtroom or outside the State Capitol, all argument sessions are open to the public.

For more than 30 years, the state Supreme Court has traveled annually to each of Nebraska’s law schools to make the court’s business accessible to students. In 2016, justices opened the program to Nebraska high schools to expand the benefits of the educational programming.

Justices first will hear two cases, which are selected to demonstrate legal arguments that face the court system on a regular basis. Following arguments, justices will spend time talking with students about the appellate process and career opportunities.