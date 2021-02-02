Nebraska Tourism names Central Nebraska grant recipients

LINCOLN — Nebraska Tourism on Monday announced grant awards totaling $494,833.65 in the combined application cycle of the Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant programs. The commission received a total of 56 applications this grant cycle requesting $1,426,004.22.
The commission’s grant programs are competitive and involve a selection committee of grant reviewers from the private and public sectors, and citizens at-large.
“The purpose of the grant program is to help communities throughout the state market their destination or event to potential travelers. While the tourism industry is still recovering and many don’t feel safe traveling yet, we’re seeing that a lot of people are shopping around and planning for their next trip. The grant program gives Nebraska communities the opportunity to put themselves in front of those people as an option for their next trip,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director.
Central Nebraska awardees this grant cycle include:
- $11,500 to the Nebraska Flyway for promotion of the Sandhill Crane Spring Migration
- $6,000 to Grand Island Convention and Visitors Bureau for marketing promotions
- $5,000 to Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway for marketing outreach
- $3,000 to Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer for Social Media Promotions
- $1,500 to Burwell/Garfield County CVB for marketing promotions
For additional information about future grant opportunities through the Nebraska Tourism Commission, please visit https://visitnebraska.com/media/industry/category/grants.