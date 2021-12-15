Nebraska Trucking Assn. president tells Grand Island Rotary all-electric fleet 'impractical'

Nebraska Trucking Association President Kent Grisham spoke against proposed federal electric vehicle standards at Tuesday’s Grand Island Noon Rotary meeting.
“It is our belief that the trucking industry can reach the government mandated goals of zero emissions without having all electric, and without the government actually getting involved,” Grisham said.
Fuel efficiency is “through the roof” with 98% of newly manufactured trucks at “near zero-emission,” Grisham said.
“We are putting so much into answering the call for a green industry,” he said. “The industry is pouring itself into the notion of: how do we keep getting better, despite, or in addition to, a way that that exceeds even what government mandates are putting in front of us?”
The industry is already “near zero emissions with diesel,” Grisham said.
It is a message he is working to help deliver to the federal government.
“We will continue this effort. We will get to zero emissions in the trucking industry, in the timeframe you are asking us to, if you leave us alone,” he said. “Our market will drive this process.”
Grisham described an all-electric freight fleet as being impractical.
“If you take a truck, sitting in front of the Empire State Building, that single truck will consume more electricity to charge its batteries than that entire building will use in 24 hours,” he said. “For a company with 10,000 trucks, you have to have multiple power plants for no other reason than to charge that fleet.”
Much of Nebraska depends on trucking, said Grisham, who is also the association’s registered lobbyist in the Nebraska Legislature.
About 48% of the communities in Nebraska “get everything they need, everything they use, by truck alone.”
Grisham reminds legislators that the decisions made about trucking, and about infrastructure, regulations and taxes, directly affect half of Nebraska’s communities, he said.
“There’s no rail service. There are no pipelines. There are no air cargo terminals. Nothing serves those communities except trucks,” he said.
Nebraska has more than 7,500 licensed or registered trucking companies, Grisham said.
“The vast majority are trucking companies of fewer than 20 trucks, 20 employees,” he said.
This includes operations with any kind of registered trucking business, including farms with vehicles licensed as trucks.
“We estimate about 4,000 to 4,500 of those, depending on the season, are actively engaged in interstate trucking,” he said.
The No. 1 issue facing the industry is a shortage of truck drivers.
The reason is the same for the shortages in many skilled trades, Grisham said.
“It’s because, for generations, we emphasized college over work,” he said. “For some kids college is great. Maybe for most. But for a lot of kids we did them a disservice, and we did our society a disservice, by preaching college at the high school level and never talked about careers in trades.”
The industry has endured through the pandemic, Grisham said.
“When the world stopped, the trucks kept rolling,” he said. “Drivers, for the most part, were among the lowest infection rate of all career fields, primarily because they work alone. They spend most of their time living and working inside a cab.”
The greatest challenge has been the treatment of drivers making deliveries.
“During the pandemic, a lot of drivers walked away because they were refused entrance into restrooms,” Grisham said. “They were treated by shippers and receivers, and by the state of Nebraska, as a lower class citizen. Nebraska was one of two states in the whole country that closed its rest stops.”
For more information about Nebraska Trucking Association, visit www.nebtrucking.com.