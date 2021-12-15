Nebraska Trucking Assn. president tells Grand Island Rotary all-electric fleet 'impractical'

“We estimate about 4,000 to 4,500 of those, depending on the season, are actively engaged in interstate trucking,” he said.

The No. 1 issue facing the industry is a shortage of truck drivers.

The reason is the same for the shortages in many skilled trades, Grisham said.

“It’s because, for generations, we emphasized college over work,” he said. “For some kids college is great. Maybe for most. But for a lot of kids we did them a disservice, and we did our society a disservice, by preaching college at the high school level and never talked about careers in trades.”

The industry has endured through the pandemic, Grisham said.

“When the world stopped, the trucks kept rolling,” he said. “Drivers, for the most part, were among the lowest infection rate of all career fields, primarily because they work alone. They spend most of their time living and working inside a cab.”

The greatest challenge has been the treatment of drivers making deliveries.