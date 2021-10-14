Nebraska Veterans Cemetery funding on hold; administration focuses on current plans

After those projects were funded, the program ran out of money for the 2022 fiscal year, Hilgert said.

Another $15 million in the program “would have allowed us to be funded,” Hilgert said.

Hilgert said the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs worked “very closely” with the National Cemetery Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

He met the new undersecretary for Memorial Affairs, who was aware of the Grand Island project.

Hilgert thinks the strong community showing by Grand Island “made quite an impact.”

“I was very proud to be associated with the effort of the community,” Hilgert said.

Hilgert asked National Cemetery Administration officials if Grand Island project organizers should do any more in preparation for the 2023 fiscal year.

The answer was “absolutely not. You’ve done everything you possibly could,” Hilgert said.

Hopefully, officials will go down the list next year and the Grand Island project will be funded, he said.