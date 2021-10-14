Nebraska Veterans Cemetery funding on hold; administration focuses on current plans

While Grand Island is seeking to establish a new Nebraska Veterans Cemetery, the Department of Veterans Affairs is focusing, for now, on groups that are expanding current veterans cemeteries.
In its priority list for the 2022 fiscal year, the federal Veterans Cemetery Grants Program lists the Grand Island project 16th. Grand Island is the first project on the list establishing a new state or tribal government cemetery.
All 15 cemeteries listed above Grand Island are expansion projects.
In other words, the National Cemetery Administration “decided to fund only expansions this year,” said John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs.
The top 12 projects on the list received funds, Hilgert said.
Earlier this year, the Hall County Hero Flight Association raised $750,000 as the 10% local match needed to expand the Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue.
No other group seeking to establish a state veterans cemetery “scored higher than Grand Island,” Hilgert said. That is due in large part to the “wonderful relationship we have working with the city of Grand Island and Hall County,” he said, mentioning Hall County Commission President Pam Lancaster and Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda.
“And, of course, the community involvement was extraordinary,” Hilgert said.
After those projects were funded, the program ran out of money for the 2022 fiscal year, Hilgert said.
Another $15 million in the program “would have allowed us to be funded,” Hilgert said.
Hilgert said the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs worked “very closely” with the National Cemetery Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
He met the new undersecretary for Memorial Affairs, who was aware of the Grand Island project.
Hilgert thinks the strong community showing by Grand Island “made quite an impact.”
“I was very proud to be associated with the effort of the community,” Hilgert said.
Hilgert asked National Cemetery Administration officials if Grand Island project organizers should do any more in preparation for the 2023 fiscal year.
The answer was “absolutely not. You’ve done everything you possibly could,” Hilgert said.
Hopefully, officials will go down the list next year and the Grand Island project will be funded, he said.
The $750,000 raised locally will pay for design and expenses for the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Grand Island, Hilgert said.
When the cemetery project is complete, there will be $750,000 left over.
He recommends that Hall County organizers invest that money into “aspects of the cemetery that a federal grant doesn’t pay for.”
That might be a bell tower or a water feature that is “worthy of a state veterans cemetery,” he said. The latter has been discussed by organizers in Grand Island.