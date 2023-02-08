Opponents of the Heartland Lutheran volleyball team should be on high alert. The Red Hornets will be highly motivated.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook delivered a rousing talk Wednesday at Aurora Cooperative’s annual meeting at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

Cook referred numerous times to the Heartland Lutheran team, which occupied two tables near the stage. He regularly addressed setter Chloe Keasling, because of the important role setters play.

The coach talked how important it is to keep one’s goal in mind. He teaches his players to write their goal down, keep it visible so that they see it every day, share their goal with each other and fully commit to it.

One of the most inspirational parts of his talk was video of Buster Douglas getting off the mat to knock out Mike Tyson in 1990.

To be successful, Cook said, your motivation has to be bigger than your opponent’s. Or, as he put it, “What is your why?”

Life is going to punch you in the face and knock you down. But after Douglas was felled, he climbed to his feet. He was driven by the fact that his mother, who died 23 days before the fight, knew that he would win. A winner has to find a way to come back, Cook said.

Cook’s message gave listeners a good idea of why the Husker volleyball team is so successful. He showed video of a match in which the Huskers came back after trailing two sets to none. In a post-match interview, Cook said the victory was “all about the heart and soul of this group.”

Cook talked about developing mental toughness and building relationships with each other.

The Nebraska volleyball team pays attention to the Navy Seals, whom Cook called the “baddest team” around. Coincidentally, both the Seals and the Huskers have a roster of 16.

The Huskers have adapted some of the Seal team’s mantras. One phrase they use is “I am my sister’s keeper,” meaning to look out for each other. Another phrase the Huskers believe in is “leave no man behind.” If one player has to do a drill because of a mistake, the whole team does the drill along with her.

Members of a team also have to like the process of getting better. He played a clip of LeBron James urging people to “Be phenomenal, or be forgotten.”

It’s good that his players live in Nebraska, he said. “Nebraskans work their butts off.”

Cook talked about a highly regarded player who did little on the court for three years. Coaches came to regard her as a recruiting mistake. But in her senior year, she blossomed in a big way. The message was to never stop coaching people “because you never know when it’s going to click for somebody.”

Players need to trust their training, their coaches and their game plan, he said. Most importantly, they need to trust their teammates.

If the Red Hornets do that, “You’ll max out your team and be the best you can be,” Cook said to the Heartland Lutheran team.

All of us, he said, need to chase a feeling. Something that gives us joy each day helps us grind through the year to pursue a dream.

Cook tries to recruit players whose parents are teachers or coaches. Those parents want to make a difference, help people and understand what they’re involved in is bigger than themselves.

Volleyball, Cook said, is a state treasure. He talked about the success of teams in NCAA Division II, NAIA and at the high school level.

Cook talked a lot about the two horses he owns and his involvement with the Nebraska rodeo team. The members of the rodeo team are responsible individuals and appreciate everything they have, he said.

In addition to boots, chaps and a rope, a good cowboy needs a buckle, he said.

“I earned this buckle by winning 800 volleyball matches,” he said, holding up a shiny buckle that was presented to him by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts. “I’m a real cowboy now, because I’ve got my buckle.”

Cook also talked about Chick-fil-A’s policy of making its customers feel appreciated.

While his players are big fans of Chick-fil-A, Cook has been to the chicken restaurant only once “because I’m a beef eater.” That comment drew an appreciative response from the Aurora Cooperative crowd.