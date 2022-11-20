Nebraska Water Environment Association honors Hornady

Hornady was awarded the Scott Wilbur Award for Outstanding Facility at the Nebraska Water Environment Federation’s Joint Fall Conference on Nov. 2 in Kearney

“This award recognizes well-operated industrial wastewater facilities within the state,” said Dallas Powell, Hornady environmental compliance manager. “I’m proud to work for an innovative company that puts such an emphasis on employee safety and environmental stewardship.”

In addition, the Hornady West Facility won the Gold Safety Award and the Hornady Main Facility won the Silver Safety Award.

This award recognizes facilities for excellence in accident prevention and a program that includes training, materials, and the participation of all employees.

The Scott Wilbur Award given for outstanding operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment facility is named for an individual who was an operator for the City of Omaha from 1941 until his death in 1954. The first award was given in 1955 in honor of Mr. Wilbur, who was one of the Charter Members Association.

The Nebraska Water Environment Association is a non-profit organization comprised of professionals dedicated to protecting Nebraska’s water quality.

Founded in 1949, Hornady Manufacturing Co. is a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Hornady Manufacturing is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool, accessory and security product design and manufacturing. For more information, check out the company’s website at http://hornady.com.