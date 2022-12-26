Nebraska's population grew slowly during past year, delaying march to 2 million

Nebraska continues its long, steady march to 2 million residents.

But based on new census population estimates released Thursday, that march is likely to take longer than anticipated. From July 2021 to July 2022, Nebraska grew by just 4,369 people — putting the state’s estimated population at 1,967,923.

David Drozd, a population expert at Community Health Development Partners, said the population growth this past year is about one-third of what the state typically experienced in the two decades before the COVID-19 pandemic. If last year’s growth rate becomes the norm, Drozd said, it could take until 2030 for Nebraska to reach 2 million residents.

Until the recent slowdown, Nebraska had been on track to hit that mark as early as 2025.

“It’s likely that will pop back up as the economy has kind of settled down from all of the COVID disruptions,” Drozd said. “We still have a lot of millennials who are just getting married and starting to have kids. There could be some positive movement going forward.”

Iowa also experienced minimal population growth by adding 2,828 residents for a total of 3,200,517.

While the two states’ growth has been sluggish, they are in a more enviable position than the 18 states that have seen their estimated populations decrease. That includes Kansas, which is estimated to have lost about 772 people and is, Drozd said, Nebraska’s best comparison state.

“It’s always better to be on the positive side of the ledger,” he said, adding that population loss is a “potential downward spiral” that can lead to losing businesses and residents having less access to essential services.

Most of Nebraska’s growth resulted from having more births than deaths. The growth would have been greater if not for more Nebraskans moving away to other states than those moving here from those places. The state had a net loss of 4,270 people last year through domestic migration; typically, Nebraska has been losing 2,500 annually.

Drozd said Nebraska, along with other northern states, has been on the wrong side of a trend that has seen more people move to warmer climates.

Noting Thursday’s extremely cold conditions in Nebraska, Drozd said: “A lot of people want to avoid that. Or at least be in a setting where they have the oceans, mountains or whatever. We just don’t have that here.”

While updated county and metro population estimates won’t be released until March, Drozd expects growth in the Omaha metro area has slowed to the point that the metro area is unlikely to hit 1 million residents in 2024 as previously projected.

Nebraska’s slower than expected growth also makes it more likely that the state will soon lose its current 37th place ranking among state populations. Nebraska overtook West Virginia after the 2020 Census.

But fast-growing Idaho is right behind. Idaho’s estimated population jumped by 35,000 in the past year, and Drozd said it could pass Nebraska as soon as next year.