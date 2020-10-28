Neighbors protest zoning change, plans for new housing in subdivision

Homeowner Joe Ferris also cited concerns about flooding.

“A lot of that water is going to come into my backyard,” he said. “It’s (also) going to impact my privacy. I’ll probably end up having to put up a fence other than the chain-link fence I have there to have privacy to go out on the patio and enjoy the backyard.”

Anson said catch basins would take care of excess water, leading it to retention cell away from the neighborhood.

“Drainage is being taken of,” he said. “According to my engineer, the increase in runoff to the north half will be offset with the construction of a detention cell along the north property line of the development.”

The zoning change was approved 7-3 with council members Mark Stelk, Jeremy Jones and Mike Paulick voting against.

Council Member Mitch Nickerson argued the development fits in with the currently changing landscape at Montana Avenue.

“A lot of people said we’d like to see things more consistent with what we have. I would want more continuity in the type of houses where I live,” he said. “Lots on Montana have already been sold and people are going to build duplexes there. So we’re already changing the character of the neighborhood.”

He added, “Adding these homes, which will be owner-occupied, not rentals, will fit in with this changing character.”

