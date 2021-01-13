NET Notes: ‘Speaking of Nebraska’ covers pandemic’s impact on state

“Nebraska Stories,” funded in part by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays; the 13-episode 12th season repeats at 11 a.m. Sundays at 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Mondays in January.

NET offers virtual Indie Lens Pop-Up screenings in 2021 starting with ‘9to5’

A free online film screening and live discussion of “9to5: The Story of a Movement,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, will explore the previously untold story of the campaign against the mistreatment of women in the American workplace.

The virtual event is part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series presented by ITVS, “Independent Lens” and NET.

To register for this free online event, visit netNebraska.org/engage.

The working women’s movement that inspired the lyrics of Dolly Parton’s historic song “9 to 5” started with a group of Boston secretaries in the early 1970s and spread across the nation.

Their goals were simple — better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment — and their unconventional approach attracted the attention of the press and shamed their reluctant bosses into change.