Networking event Friday in downtown Grand Island

Local businesses have come together to organize a summer networking event that will be held this Friday in downtown Grand Island.

The event, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m., is called “Why GI?”

“This event aims to bring summer interns from multiple companies across the community together to highlight the benefits of staying in or relocating to Grand Island,” says a news release.

Participants will enjoy food, drinks, yard games and a Hear Grand Island concert, which will cap off the night. Partners include Lutz, GIX Logistics, AMUR Financial, Chief, CMBA, Goodwill Industries, Hornady and Olsson.

“Building a professional network is a valuable part of why people love living in this community. We want to showcase those opportunities early. We spend time recruiting on college campuses to get students to Grand Island, so an event like this makes sense to show them why Grand Island could be a long-term fit,” Bailee Knott, recruitment specialist with GIX Logistics, says in the release.

“Choosing your first landing spot is a tough decision coming out of college. As employers, we want to do our part to help these up-and-comers feel welcome and connected to the community. This event is an opportunity to begin to form relationships and for our recruits to understand what it’s like to be a young professional in the Grand Island community,” said Sheana Smith, human resources specialist at Lutz.

“Businesses benefit as much as our interns do by an event like this that connects like-aged individuals who aren’t overly familiar with our community. Attracting talent is a huge community effort but retaining that talent once it’s here is equally crucial. Seeing our businesses eagerly jump in to host an event like this to showcase and mingle with interns is a nod to the warm embrace and support that students receive when they choose to work in Grand Island,” Courtney Glock, vice president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, says in the release.

Katy Guillen and the Drive, a Kansas City band, will headline Hear Grand Island on Friday.