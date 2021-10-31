 Skip to main content
Neurologist at CHI St. Francis to host stroke education event Monday
Neurologist at CHI St. Francis to host stroke education event Monday

St. Francis neurologist hosts stroke education event

CHI Health Clinic Neurology (St. Francis) is hosting a free educational event at 6 p.m. Monday in Meeting Room B at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.

“Understanding Stroke with Neurologist Adeolu Morawo,” the first presentation in the clinic’s new Brain Health series, explores stroke prevention, risk factors, and signs of stroke. Dr. Morawo will discuss treatment for stroke, the road to recovery, how to support loved ones who have had a stroke and answer any questions.

Dr. Morawo recently joined the medical staff at St. Francis. He completed an internal medicine residency at Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria, a Masters in Neuroscience at Yale University, New Haven, Conn., and a neurology residency at Penn State Health Medical Center, Hershey, Pa.

He also completed a stroke fellowship at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and a neurocritical care post-doctoral fellowship at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Local EMS will also share the first-response process for treating stroke symptoms from calling 911 through arrival at the Emergency Room.

This presentation is free to the pubic. Pre-registration is not required. Masking and social-distancing is encouraged.

For more information, CHI Health Neurology (St. Francis) at 308-398-8900.

