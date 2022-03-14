‘Neverending Story’ star appearing at Grand Island ComicFest 4

“The Neverending Story” star Noah Hathaway is one of the special guests set to appear at Grand Island’s Grand ComicFest 4 this month.

Hathaway portrayed young warrior hero Atreyu in the film, and also starred in 1986’s “Troll” as Harry Potter Jr.

The appearance came about through a connection with podcasters Paul Harder and Billy Peck, who are exhibitors at ComicFest, said event organizer Doug Holmes.

“They’re kind of my talent acquisition guys. They are drawing from some of the talent they’ve been able to speak with in the past,” he said. “Word is actually getting out around the country and people have heard of us and want to see us grow as well.”

The 1984 fantasy film will be the opening ceremony free movie showing at Grand Theatre, a sponsor for the annual event, which starts on Friday, March 25.

Grand Theatre reopened in February after a massive renovation that includes new seats and an upgraded sound system.

“We definitely want to pack the theater and have everyone come in and enjoy the movie on the big screen. It’s the way movies should be seen,” Holmes said. “People might have seen it on TV, but until you see stuff like that on the big screen, you haven’t really experienced it.”

Also set to attend ComicFest is Larry Houston, producer of 1992’s “X-Men The Animated Series,” which is being revived on Disney’s online streaming platform.

Joining Houston will be Eric and Julia Lewald, a writing team on the series.

“They’re having their 30th anniversary tour, starting in Grand Island,” Holmes said. “They were actually the creators on the original series and are continuing on 30 years later. It’s really cool.”

Actor Michael B. Moynahan of “Zoobilee Zoo,” and Steve Garcia, an animator on 1999’s “The Iron Giant” and on “The Simpsons,” are also scheduled to attend.

ComicFest 4 is partnering with online comic book auction site B&S Comics to bring more than 20 comic book industry professionals to Grand Island.

“They brought five to our October event, and now they’re bringing in even more,” Holmes said.

Attendees will include artists Aaron Bartling, David Sanchez, Gus Mauk, Martin A. Zavala, Jyn Leonard and Anthony Apodaca, among others.

ComicFest also boasts an array of fan-favorite events.

A cosplay contest is planned for Sunday.

“We will have (Star Wars) storm troopers, Mandalorians and ghostbusters in attendance,” said Holmes.

A lightsaber academy for kids (or “younglings”) is set for Saturday.

An artists jam will allow kids and adults to do art projects with guidance from some of the event’s professional artists.

“It’s sort of a comic book boot camp, but really it’s just whatever art they want to work on,” said Holmes.

The volunteer-driven event, in its fourth year, continues to grow, Holmes said, including its move to a bigger venue and boasting an even greater lineup of guests.

“We’ve grown exponentially and we couldn’t be happier,” he said. “We have some great help from all the volunteers we have and some excellent partners. B&S has done an excellent job of bringing in this wide lineup of artists and talent.”

He added, “Now that we’re in our fourth year, we really feel we’re on the right track.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. free movie showing at Grand Theatre on March 25.

ComicFest 4 is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. March 27, in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.

Admission is $10 per day for ages 13 and older or $15 for the weekend. Kids 12 and younger get in free.

For tickets, go to https://grandcomicfest.ticketleap.com.

