New at Nebraska State Fair this year: bullfighting, Horse Nations relay races and Kevin Costner!

The Nebraska State Fair starts Friday and joining the old favorites this year are new events and activities at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.
Horse Nations Indian Relay Races will be hosted at Anderson Auto Sport Field.
Riders and teams from seven different nations across the Midwest and Pacific Northwest will display their riding skills, said State Fair Marketing Director Gary Kubicek.
“There’ll be some quality horsemen out there,” he said. “It’s a relay with horses, riding around the track, and it will be different Indian groups competing against each other.”
Last year, the State Fair was only able to offer a limited number of events due to COVID-19 related concerns. But returning this year are favorite events such as the demolition derby and tractor pulls.
Bullfighting is also returning to Fonner Park after a long absence.
The event will be featured during the fair’s first weekend, Kubicek said.
New concerts are being offered.
Kevin Costner and his country rock band Modern West (as seen in the 2008 film “Swing Vote”) will be performing as part of the 2021 “Tales From Yellowstone” tour.
“There’s a lot of excitement for him,” Kubicek said. “People know him as an actor, but he does have the Modern West band he’s bringing out.”
Another concert with two bands recently was added: Skid Row and Warrant will perform Tuesday at the Heartland Events Center.
“That was a late addition, just added here a few weeks ago,” Kubicek said. “That’ll be interesting to see how well-received it is.”
On the grounds, Wade Shows returns, providing the rides and games for the fair’s carnival after being absent last year.
“Carnival is going to be a big thing,” Kubicek said. “It’s always a big attraction.”
The birthing pavilion is a busy place every year, giving visitors a chance to “see all your barnyard friends arriving into the world,” he said. The milking parlor, where “happy cows make nutritious milk,” also returns.
The sustainability pavilion will offer presentations and “edutainment” on “how to make great choices today that benefit our natural resources now and for your grandchildren,” Kubicek said.
Nebraska Game and Parks again will have its exhibit of fish and wildlife attractions.
“They were unloading fish yesterday for their aquarium down there,” Kubicek said.
Marc Dobson, the one-man band, will be entertaining visitors, and State Fair mascot “Bobbie the Barker” will be present again, as well.
A new feature: Dairy has been named “crop of the year,” Kubicek said.
“We pick an ag commodity to feature and we call it our ‘crop of the year,’ so we’ll be promoting dairy this year,” he said.
Putting on a proper State Fair again, after the limitations imposed last year due to COVID-19, is exciting, Kubicek said.
“There’s a lot of satisfaction of delivering a complete state fair to the people of Nebraska,” he said. “There’s so many people out there who want a state fair again.”
The excitement is shared.
Kubicek told how a family, planning to attend this year’s Happy Together Tour concert, will be joined by their father, who has attended every Nebraska State Fair since he was born.
That is 75 state fairs in a row.
“You see those kind of things and the excitement that people have to come here, and to visit friends, meet new friends, the competition that goes on in the livestock areas and exhibits,” Kubicek said. “People are waving and smiling and they’re happy because there is going to be a State Fair.”
For a full schedule of events and maps, visit statefair.org.