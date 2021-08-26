New at Nebraska State Fair this year: bullfighting, Horse Nations relay races and Kevin Costner!

The Nebraska State Fair starts Friday and joining the old favorites this year are new events and activities at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

Horse Nations Indian Relay Races will be hosted at Anderson Auto Sport Field.

Riders and teams from seven different nations across the Midwest and Pacific Northwest will display their riding skills, said State Fair Marketing Director Gary Kubicek.

“There’ll be some quality horsemen out there,” he said. “It’s a relay with horses, riding around the track, and it will be different Indian groups competing against each other.”

Last year, the State Fair was only able to offer a limited number of events due to COVID-19 related concerns. But returning this year are favorite events such as the demolition derby and tractor pulls.

Bullfighting is also returning to Fonner Park after a long absence.

The event will be featured during the fair’s first weekend, Kubicek said.

New concerts are being offered.

Kevin Costner and his country rock band Modern West (as seen in the 2008 film “Swing Vote”) will be performing as part of the 2021 “Tales From Yellowstone” tour.