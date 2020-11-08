New business brings physical therapy to the patient’s home

One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is that people have been asked to stay home. Many of those homebound people are older adults, who were especially vulnerable to the virus.
For many older adults with mobility difficulties, staying at home meant not having access to important medical services, such as physical therapy.
To address that need, physical therapist Nick Rech of Grand Island started Rech Physio earlier this year. Rech Physio is a mobile physical therapy service specializing in helping older adults stay strong and mobile.
Rech has a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Delaware. He has practiced in multiple settings, including Madonna Rehab Hospital in Lincoln, where he was on the stroke team.
Rech has a background in strength and conditioning and athletic training. He uses it to scale functional exercises to safely and appropriately challenge older adults to be “strong enough to move better and have less pain to be able to keep doing the things they love.”
“I believe every older adult deserves to feel good and move well, if they choose to put in the work,” Rech said. “They deserve to have the strength and mobility to keep doing the things they love whether it’s playing with the grandkids, gardening or walking the Camino de Santiago Trail.”
Rech’s goal with Rech Physio is to “empower older adults to move and be active without being limited by pain or fear and to help them avoid unnecessary surgery and pain.”
He said back pain and sciatica are common issues for many older adults. He said those conditions often can be treated through specific movements.
“I take patients through a movement screen to identify which movements make them feel better or worse and focus on the ones that make them feel better,” Rech said.
For example, Rech recently worked with an older man who was convinced he would need back surgery for the nerve pain going down his leg. After three weeks of treatment, Rech said he had “minimal pain and is now committed to exercising regularly to keep the pain from returning, and he no longer thinks he will need surgery.”
Rech said he likes people to first think of going to their physical therapist if they have an ache or pain or other muscle issue because they can often help them to feel better without needing pain pills, imaging or surgery. He said X-rays and MRIs can be misleading, especially if the findings do not correlate with a physical examination. He said 80% of adults have some abnormality or degeneration in their spine but are pain free.
“I want to help older adults live the retirement they imagined and continue to do the things they love to do by helping them to stay strong, balanced and mobile,” Rech said.
He said older adults often begin to limit their activities more than necessary because they fear falling or pain, or because activities become more difficult.
“This often doesn’t have to be the case,” Rech said. “A physical therapist can guide them in how to restore strength, balance and endurance to be able to continue to live active and fulfilling lives.”
An advantage of Rech’s home visits is that he can go to a patient’s house for treatment and it is billed through Medicare, just like outpatient therapy in a clinic.
“So it’s great for older adults who rely on others for transportation, find it safer to remain at home due to the pandemic, don’t like the busy outpatient clinic or are limited by pain and immobility that make a trip to a clinic difficult,” Rech said.
“It is very convenient for me that Nick comes to my house to do therapy with me,” said Eileen Ivers of Grand Island. “I have not felt safe to use a cane for a long time, but as I work with Nick, I am starting to use a cane again and I am able to get around the house easier and feel more steady on my feet.” Ivers said she is also able to walk farther down the sidewalk to be able to visit friends.
“Even my neighbors have noticed how much better I can get around,” she said. “I am excited to make further improvements as I continue to work with Nick.”
For Medicare beneficiaries, Rech said, his visits are covered by Medicare Part B.
“If they have supplemental insurance there is often no out-of-pocket cost,” Rech said.
He said that a prescription from the patient’s doctor is not required prior to their initial evaluations. Rech said once he completes the evaluation, he send the plan of care to the patient’s primary care providers for approval.
Rech also said he does a live video on his Facebook page every Friday about a health/physical therapy-related topic for older adults. He has a Facebook group called Strength Training for Older Adults that he just made to be a resource for older adults wanting to be more active.
Rech Physio is also available on Instagram, YouTube and his website, www.rech.physio.
To learn more or schedule an appointment, call 402-641-3176.
