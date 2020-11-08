New business brings physical therapy to the patient’s home

Rech’s goal with Rech Physio is to “empower older adults to move and be active without being limited by pain or fear and to help them avoid unnecessary surgery and pain.”

He said back pain and sciatica are common issues for many older adults. He said those conditions often can be treated through specific movements.

“I take patients through a movement screen to identify which movements make them feel better or worse and focus on the ones that make them feel better,” Rech said.

For example, Rech recently worked with an older man who was convinced he would need back surgery for the nerve pain going down his leg. After three weeks of treatment, Rech said he had “minimal pain and is now committed to exercising regularly to keep the pain from returning, and he no longer thinks he will need surgery.”

Rech said he likes people to first think of going to their physical therapist if they have an ache or pain or other muscle issue because they can often help them to feel better without needing pain pills, imaging or surgery. He said X-rays and MRIs can be misleading, especially if the findings do not correlate with a physical examination. He said 80% of adults have some abnormality or degeneration in their spine but are pain free.

