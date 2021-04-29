New CDC mask guidelines change little for Central District Health Department

Masks no longer need to be worn outside, except in large crowds, according to new guidelines announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department director, said it is up to each person to consider the risks that come with not wearing a mask, despite the relaxed CDC guidelines.

“If you’re going to a crowded place where there are a lot of folks and close contact, you may still want to wear a mask because you don’t know who has or hasn’t been vaccinated,” Anderson said. “If you’re going to a picnic and there’s good social distancing, and you feel comfortable knowing most of the people there are vaccinated, you may feel free to not wear a mask.”

Grand Island Parks and Recreation still encourages people to wear face masks and practice social distancing in large groups.

Parks and trails are otherwise a safe place for activities, said City Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy.

“In the parks, people are able to spread out and give each other room. There’s quite a bit of space,” he said. “I think people feel pretty safe, and that’s been an area where they’ve already not been wearing (masks).”