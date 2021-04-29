 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New CDC mask guidelines change little for Central District Health Department
0 comments
top story

New CDC mask guidelines change little for Central District Health Department

{{featured_button_text}}
Anderson

In the wake of Grand Island’s decision not to extend the city’s mask mandate, the Central District Health Department said it’s redoubling efforts to prepare for the new variant strains of COVID-19. “This will hamper our work in reducing the spread of the new variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19. When everyone wears a mask, we are all safer,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

Masks no longer need to be worn outside, except in large crowds, according to new guidelines announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department director, said it is up to each person to consider the risks that come with not wearing a mask, despite the relaxed CDC guidelines.

“If you’re going to a crowded place where there are a lot of folks and close contact, you may still want to wear a mask because you don’t know who has or hasn’t been vaccinated,” Anderson said. “If you’re going to a picnic and there’s good social distancing, and you feel comfortable knowing most of the people there are vaccinated, you may feel free to not wear a mask.”

Grand Island Parks and Recreation still encourages people to wear face masks and practice social distancing in large groups.

Parks and trails are otherwise a safe place for activities, said City Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy.

“In the parks, people are able to spread out and give each other room. There’s quite a bit of space,” he said. “I think people feel pretty safe, and that’s been an area where they’ve already not been wearing (masks).”

The city of Grand Island still recommends wearing masks indoors, and masks are required in city facilities, such as City Hall.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines still are being followed for large events.

“There’s an online application,” McCoy said. “If the Health Department approves of it, then we generally approve of it, as well.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He anticipates a busy summer season for the city department.

“We plan to have the pools open, children’s programs going, concerts in parks,” McCoy said. “We are moving forward with all of those plans, and hope to have a good summer.”

CDHD remains watchful for further spread of coronavirus and its variants.

People still should wear masks in public places, even if they have been vaccinated, Anderson emphasized.

“We’re not clear yet in knowing that once you’ve been vaccinated, if you’re able to carry the virus and potentially spread it,” she said.

People are contagious two days before they first show symptoms, Anderson said.

“So if there’s someone at your gathering who feels fine, but hasn’t been vaccinated, and is developing COVID, they can spread it, as well,” she said. “And we’re still not sure if the person with the mask will be totally protected.”

CDHD is working toward vaccinating older teenagers and hopes a vaccine will be ready for ages 12 to 15 ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

Anderson encourages all people to receive a COVID vaccine.

“We know there are some individuals who are not going to get vaccinated for personal reasons,” she said. “We continue to work on ways to help them understand that by getting vaccinated they’re not only protecting themselves, but those around them, and reducing the possibility that we’ll have another large spread.”

For more information on coronavirus, its vaccine and other CDHD efforts, visit cdhd.ne.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Congressional members react to Biden's address

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts