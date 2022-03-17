New CHI St. Francis facility open 24/7 for heart care

A new catheterization lab at CHI Health St. Francis should help prevent heart damage, an improvement that was directly paid for by the community.

The price of the cardiac and vascular catheterization lab is $3.2 million, and the St. Francis Foundation provided $3 million of that amount.

Melissa Griffith, executive director of the St. Francis Foundation, said the foundation’s donors and the community provided the $3 million.

The cath lab is the result of “our community believing in our foundation,” Griffith said. Money raised through the foundation consists of local dollars that stay local “for projects like this,” she said.

The supporters made “our community better and healthier through their generous donations to the St. Francis Foundation,” she said.

The facility is the only cardiac cath lab in Grand Island open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The new cath lab will be closer to the emergency department, which means it should lessen the damage for heart attack victims.

It’s important to get a patient from the ambulance to the cardiac cath lab quickly, said CHI Health St. Francis President Ed Hannon.

CHI St. Francis says every second matters when trying to save heart muscle.

When someone has a heart attack, it’s generally because “there’s not enough blood going to the muscle of the heart. The vessels in the heart are blocked,” Hannon said.

“Our goal is to prevent heart damage by opening the blocked artery as quickly as possible. Time is muscle,” Angela McDermott, director of CardioPulmonary at St. Francis, said in a statement. “The time period of once a heart attack is identified until blood flow is restored using a balloon catheter is referred to as door-to-balloon time. Our current door-to-balloon time is already 30 minutes faster than the national average. The new cath lab location and state-of-the art imaging will only improve our time and provide better outcomes for our patients.”

In addition to heart attack care, the new cath lab accommodates routine and diagnostic cardiac procedures, such as heart caths, angioplasty and implanted pacemaker devices, as well as vascular procedures.

The cath lab has a private family and consultation room nearby. Doctors can use a large TV screen in that room to display cardiac and vascular images when talking to family members before and after a procedure.

The project includes new imaging technology for cardiac and vascular procedures.

The cath lab will open March 28. The public is invited to an open house that runs 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

St. Francis’ current cath lab was built in 2005.

Hannon said he’s pleased to be part of CHI Health and its parent organization, Common Spirit Health.

“They continue to really look at Grand Island as a priority for them, as a commitment to this community, and that’s certainly evident by the $80 million they’ve pumped into St. Francis in Grand Island in the last four years,” Hannon said.

That money has gone toward a cancer center, a new surgery department and other improvements.

“So it’s great to be a part of a wonderful health system that supports us and helps us to grow to meet the community’s needs,” Hannon said.

