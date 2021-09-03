New chief deputy joins Sheriff’s Department

After working with the Grand Island Police Department for almost 18 years, Josh Berlie has become the new chief deputy for the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

Berlie, 41, was sworn in Thursday by Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad.

For the last seven and a half years, Berlie has been a GIPD investigator assigned to the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.

As a Hall County Sheriff’s deputy, Conrad worked with Berlie on the task force for four or five years.

He said Berlie was “by far” the “right choice” for the job.

Conrad said he had been with the task for force for several years when Berlie came aboard.

“It was quite obvious the guy’s sharp. He picked up things so fast,” he said.

Conrad described Berlie as “a very intelligent, well-rounded cop” who is “very well-respected by all of his peers.”

Getting to know Conrad, “I thought that he had a good idea of the right direction that his department — the Sheriff’s Office — needs to go,” Berlie said. When Conrad asked him to join the department, “I thought it was a great opportunity and something that I could really be part of.”