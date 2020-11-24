New City Board of Health recommends mandatory mask ordinance

Hospitals can not sustain the intake of COVID cases, Steinke explained.

Steinke noted that, presently, 64% of hospitalizations of Grand Island are COVID cases.

“We’re at the point now where we’re already at or near capacity with our local hospitals,” she said. “That’s burdening not only the staff to care for COVID patients, but also to care for other patients that come in.”

Mayor Roger Steele said city departments are suffering a COVID-related manpower shortage.

“If we get short at the power plant or at the police department, or fire and ambulance, we cannot call up an employment agency and say, send us three power plant operators,” he said. “The virus puts essential city services at risk, and these are services that save people’s lives.”

Grand Island businesses cannot withstand another shutdown, Steele said.

“If (Gov. Pete Ricketts) shuts down businesses, it reduces commerce. It destroys jobs. And it destroys people’s hope for a better future,” he said. “In addition to all you’ve heard about schools, our medical community, the public health aspect, I would urge us all to consider we must protect our businesses and our jobs.”