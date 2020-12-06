New COVID-19 drug was a good opportunity for Grand Island man

Bamlanivimab is given only to patients who’ve had a positive test for the coronavirus. They also must be at a higher risk for hospitalization and be referred by their medical provider.

Soria was a candidate for the drug because he’s diabetic. Soria’s wife and his doctor did a lot of research before the infusion was scheduled. The doctor told him he was a perfect candidate for the drug, known as an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy.

Soria said he thinks that getting Bamlanivimab was a good opportunity for him. He said he believes the drug lessened the effects of COVID-19.

“It boosts your immune system so that it can help you battle the virus better,” he said. “My immune system has to work harder to fight off infections and viruses because of my diabetes.”

Infusion and recovery

The infusion took a total of three hours. The first hour consisted of thawing out the medicine, Soria said.

The treatment is a one-time infusion. Patients receive a single 700 milligram dose. The infusion was administered in the hospital’s Respiratory Fast Track area.

After the infusion, the patient is monitored for an hour to make sure he doesn’t have any side effects.