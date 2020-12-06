New COVID-19 drug was a good opportunity for Grand Island man

Jason Soria, the first person to receive the antibody drug Bamlanivimab at CHI Health St. Francis, is pleased with the results.
Soria, who lives in Grand Island, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 17.
On Nov. 20, he received an infusion of Bamlanivimab. By Nov. 23, he felt great, and he’s felt just fine since.
If not for the medication, he feels his COVID-19 symptoms would have gotten worse.
The new drug received emergency use authorization from the Federal Drug Administration on Nov. 9 to help treat COVID-19. Qualified, physician-referred patients are infused with the drug.
Soria and his wife, Jennifer, both contracted COVID-19. She did not receive the medication because she didn’t meet the criteria.
A perfect candidate
Soria, 39, started having symptoms Nov. 16. He got tested the following day. His doctor called him with the results that night.
The symptoms never became too serious. Soria had a mild cough, but the fatigue “just really got to me,” he said.
He would do simple chores around the house, such as unloading the dishwasher, “and I was just wore out,” he said. “I had to sit down and rest.”
Bamlanivimab is given only to patients who’ve had a positive test for the coronavirus. They also must be at a higher risk for hospitalization and be referred by their medical provider.
Soria was a candidate for the drug because he’s diabetic. Soria’s wife and his doctor did a lot of research before the infusion was scheduled. The doctor told him he was a perfect candidate for the drug, known as an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy.
Soria said he thinks that getting Bamlanivimab was a good opportunity for him. He said he believes the drug lessened the effects of COVID-19.
“It boosts your immune system so that it can help you battle the virus better,” he said. “My immune system has to work harder to fight off infections and viruses because of my diabetes.”
Infusion and recovery
The infusion took a total of three hours. The first hour consisted of thawing out the medicine, Soria said.
The treatment is a one-time infusion. Patients receive a single 700 milligram dose. The infusion was administered in the hospital’s Respiratory Fast Track area.
Support Local Journalism
After the infusion, the patient is monitored for an hour to make sure he doesn’t have any side effects.
By Nov. 23, Soria was ready to go back to work. But his wife reminded him that he was quarantined for five more days.
“You’re not going anywhere,” she said.
Jennifer works for a health care provider.
“And that’s how I got it. She tested positive, and then I tested positive,” he said.
The main problem COVID-19 presented for Jennifer was a cough.
“Her cough was pretty bad,” Jason said. “She had a little bit of a fever, but not much.”
Jennifer still has a slight cough, but she’s over the effects of COVID-19.
Soria is back at work, commuting to the Living Water Rescue Mission in York.
COVID-19 ‘a real thing’
He wants to let people know that COVID-19 is “a real thing.”
Soria’s not “going to live in fear of the virus” but he’s going to do what he can to protect those around him.
Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings is also infusing qualified patients with Bamlanivimab.
To be considered for Bamlanivimab, people must be one of the following:
— 65 or older.
— Obese, with a body mass index of 35 or higher.
— Diabetic, or have chronic kidney disease or a condition that weakens the immune system.
— Taking medication that weakens the immune system.
— 55 or older and have heart disease, high blood pressure or a long-term lung disease.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.