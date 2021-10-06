New education center in the works at Grand Island's CNPPID office

GRAND ISLAND - Central Platte Natural Resources District is considering building a new education center.
A CPNRD building committee is weighing two plans: a new site for $5 million or a $3.7 million remodel of the existing CPNRD office on Kaufman Avenue.
It is not decided whether the project will move forward. It is only being considered, CPNRD Manager Lyndon Vogt explained.
“Our board has not taken any action,” Vogt said. “They’ve put together a building committee to explore the options of building an education center out at our Prairie Silver Moores project just west of Grand Island, and there’s discussion that, if we’re going to do that, if we will put a whole new office out there.”
A draft rendering has been completed to get cost estimates for such a project, Vogt said.
“We had to do that to get a square footage and estimate of cost, but it has not come before our board as far as a final decision if we’re going to move forward or not,” he said.
The new site would be located at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Schauppsville Road, Vogt said.
“We would be looking just to the south of that, where we put the soil that we removed for the detention cells that were built to protect Grand Island from a 100-year flood,” he said.
CPNRD was inspired to pursue the project after completing its Prairie Silver Moores project, which aims to reduce flooding in the Grand Island area.
“We had some financial assistance from our (PSM) project and we were approached about putting an educational center out there,” Vogt said. “When Lake Wanahoo completed their project they were in the same situation and they build an educational center out there that actually gets used quite often.”
A new building would use $1.7 million in project funds from the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission.
“We went to the (commission) and asked if they would have any interest in allowing us to put funds toward an education center and they approved us doing that,” Vogt said.
A new office is needed, he said. CPRND has outgrown its current location.
“We’re landlocked where we’re at,” Vogt said. “We don’t have room to put up any more shops or storage or add on to what we have here, so that’s where the discussion is right now. Do we want to take that next step and put up an educational center?”
He said University of Nebraska-Lincoln has expressed interest in helping to see such a facility come to fruition, as UNL students would then be able to do work in the Grand Island area.
“We have an over 600-acre detention cell there that is all wetlands,” Vogt said, “and for a lot of their natural resource and ag students it would be a great place to do some research.”
He said a decision on whether to pursue the project will be made in the next three or four months.
Vogt called the prospect an exciting one for not only CPNRD, but local educational institutions, as well.
“We’ve had a number of entities approach us about being a part of an educational center or facility such as that,” he said. “Everywhere, from individuals in Grand Island to outside of our NRD, as well. There’s been a lot of interest from others in participating in something like that.”