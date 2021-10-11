New equipment enhances imaging at Mary Lanning Healthcare

HASTINGS — The Mary Lanning Healthcare Nuclear Medicine department has installed new equipment that gives clinicians a high-tech view of function and anatomy at the same time.

The Siemens Symbia Intevo Excel SPECT/CT gamma camera recently was installed at MLH and Nuclear Medicine staff members were trained in its uses and functions.

Tami Lipker, MLH diagnostic imaging director, said the new equipment allows clinicians to see the functional processes (SPECT scan) along with the anatomy (CT). Together, the scans complement one another and aid in diagnosis. A SPECT/CT is usually ordered to diagnose or find out more about the state or stage of a disease. It can be used in medical, surgical or radiation therapy treatment planning.

The new equipment is an update from the previous nuclear medicine SPECT camera.

The SPECT/CT will be used in many areas, including, but not limited to, oncology, nephrology, endocrinology, orthopedics and infection imaging. All SPECT/CT systems use small amounts of ionizing radiation that pass through the body to create an image. The Symbia Intevo features technology that delivers the lowest dose for each patient while still maintaining excellent image quality for physicians.