New FedEx Ground warehouse, distribution center planned in Grand Island

A new FedEx Ground warehouse and distribution center is now under construction at 3225 Wildwood Drive, south of Grand Island, off of Highway 281.

On Friday, the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with the Central Nebraska Growth Foundation, announced the sale of 33-acres to 42 Real Estate of Dallas, Texas. The property is the former home of Lewis Greenscape and 42 Real Estate will develop a warehouse and distribution center for FedEx Ground at the location.

According to Dave Taylor, GIAEDC president, the 33-acre campus was annexed into city limits by the Grand Island City Council in 2019. “Recruiting new businesses to the community or helping our existing businesses expand is an incredibly competitive process. It is important for Grand Island to have shovel-ready land and the availability of incentives” said Taylor.

He said each project has a unique set of needs to move forward.

“While the city’s LB840 program and tax increment financing were options for this project, we do not believe that they will be utilized,” Taylor said.

He said the 33-acre campus was the main selling feature in this project. Work is currently being done at the site.

