New FedEx Ground warehouse, distribution center planned in Grand Island

A new FedEx Ground warehouse and distribution center is now under construction at 3225 Wildwood Drive, south of Grand Island, off of Highway 281.
On Friday, the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with the Central Nebraska Growth Foundation, announced the sale of 33-acres to 42 Real Estate of Dallas, Texas. The property is the former home of Lewis Greenscape and 42 Real Estate will develop a warehouse and distribution center for FedEx Ground at the location.
According to Dave Taylor, GIAEDC president, the 33-acre campus was annexed into city limits by the Grand Island City Council in 2019. “Recruiting new businesses to the community or helping our existing businesses expand is an incredibly competitive process. It is important for Grand Island to have shovel-ready land and the availability of incentives” said Taylor.
He said each project has a unique set of needs to move forward.
“While the city’s LB840 program and tax increment financing were options for this project, we do not believe that they will be utilized,” Taylor said.
He said the 33-acre campus was the main selling feature in this project. Work is currently being done at the site.
Dana Hardek, external senior communications specialist for FedEx Ground, said the distribution center is scheduled to open in the fall 2022 and will be 215,000 square feet.
“The new facility will replace a smaller existing FedEx Ground operation in the Grand Island area and will employ a mix of full- and part-time team members, including current employees who may opt to transition from other area facilities,” Hardek said.
The existing FedEx Ground is located at 4201 Gold Core Road at the Platte Valley Industrial Park.
Hardek said the operation also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with local service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.
“We continue to experience a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services,” he said. “The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”
Taylor said Grand Island is well-suited as a warehouse, transportation and distribution hub for the Midwest.
“The quick access to major U.S. highways and dual options to reach Interstate 80 allows industries to reach their markets efficiently and safe,” Taylor said. “FedEx’s expansion furthers Grand Island’s expertise in areas of logistics.”