New fire station’s location improves response time to 434 addresses

Having the new Fire Station 4 improves the Grand Island Fire Department’s response time to more than 400 homes and bolsters the city’s standing with the property insurance industry.

Fire Station 4, which is located at 1130 N. North Road, was dedicated Aug. 26. Its predecessor, at 3690 W. State St., operated for 25 years.

Because of the relocation, the Fire Department is able to cover an additional 434 addresses in a travel time of four minutes or less.

The new location decreases a redundant coverage area shared with Fire Station 2, 1720 N. Broadwell Ave.

Because of the switch, the four fire stations now are spread out more evenly across the city, putting them in better position to serve the public, says Fire Chief Cory Schmidt.

“As fire chief, I can’t stress enough the importance of having fast response times,” Schmidt said at the dedication ceremony. “A quick response is critical in terms of limiting fire growth and intervening during a medical emergency.”

The new station also strengthens the city’s position with the Insurance Services Office, or ISO. That company, a subsidiary of Verisk Analytics, provides underwriters with information about local communities.