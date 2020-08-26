New floodplain map good news to owners of 3,000 Hall County homes

A new floodplain map set to take effect in September is good news to the owners of more than 3,000 houses in Grand Island.
If approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, houses north of Capital Avenue no longer will be zoned for a 100-year flood event but for a 500-year one.
“The city and the (Central Platte Natural Resources Department) have been working on this with the state since 2003,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity said.
Much of northwest Grand Island exists in a floodplain, Nabity said.
“North of Capital Avenue, basically from Broadwell all the way out to Engleman, significant portions of that, are in the floodplain,” he said.
Homeowners there must pay for flood insurance, and there is risk from surface flooding.
The city entered into an interlocal agreement in 2004 with Hall and Merrick counties and the state Department of Natural Resources to build a flood control project along Prairie, Silver and Moores creeks in northwestern Grand Island.
The same project developed the detention cells at the former Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant.
“We had some delays with state funding and with the possibility that there was still some unexploded munitions at the ammunition plant,” Nabity said. “They had to call a halt to the work while they went out and explored where people were going to be digging with big machines to make sure nothing was going to get hit and get blown up, which was really a good idea.”
The flood risk reduction project cost about $29 million, with a city share of roughly $6.5 million.
The project is complete, and includes four dry dam sites, one levee and one detention cell that holds 5,000 acre-feet of water.
The final work was done in March 2019.
“We’ve been working with FEMA since then to get the new maps in place,” Nabity said. “We’re hopeful that they will be approved and effective on the 25th of September of this year.”
The project was designed to let the same amount of water flow through the Prairie, Moores and Silver creek basins, but slow it down.
“Instead of flowing through in an eight-hour period, it will flow through in about a 96-hour period,” he said. “The stream runs full for a longer period of time, but it doesn’t run over full.”
The original plan, roughly 25 years ago, was to create wetlands, Nabity said.
“We ran into issues with U.S. Fish & Wildlife, and instream flows with the Platte and Missouri (rivers), that we needed to make sure that the water went downstream,” he said. “The delay still gets the water to those downstream areas.”
Houses now in the floodplain will be removed once the new map is approved.
The majority of those houses will be reclassified as Zone X.
The floodplain has Zone A, regulatory floodplain (100-year floodplain); and Zone X, protected by levy or other system (500-year floodplain)
“If there are a few that still remain, they may be able to be amended out by letter of map amendment because the base flood elevations along that entire stretch will also drop,” Nabity said.
Houses in the new Zone X will no longer require flood insurance.
Insurance rates for homeowners will go down significantly, Nabity said.
The maximum coverage a homeowner can get is $250,000, with a total annual premium of $429, which is substantially lower.
“Flood insurance is done based on where your lowest living floor is in your house in relation to the base flood elevation,” he said. “If you’re 8 feet below base flood elevation and you built your structure after floodplain restrictions went into place, your premium could be as much as 25% of the value of your property annually.”
There also are grandfathered rates for houses built prior to floodplain regulations.
“Those rates, as long as you have a policy, can only go up 17% a year, at a maximum,” Nabity said. “If you have a preferred rate plan and get put in the floodplain plan, you’re also eligible to not have dramatic increases in the costs.”
Flood insurance is required for Zone A.
“If you have a federally backed mortgage, you are required to carry flood insurance if you are in Zone A,” he said.
Nabity is excited to see the project reach a culmination after so long.
“I started with the city in December 1999 and started working on this project in 2003 or so, and have been working with this project since then and telling people it’s coming. Well, it’s finally here,” he said. “That will make a big difference to a lot of people in that area of Grand Island.”
To see all seven panels of the revised floodplain map, with key, and learn more about the project, visit www.grand-island.com/departments/regional-planning/regional-planning/flood-maps or the CPNRD website at www.floodsafe-cpnrd.org.
