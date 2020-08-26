New floodplain map good news to owners of 3,000 Hall County homes

A new floodplain map set to take effect in September is good news to the owners of more than 3,000 houses in Grand Island.

If approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, houses north of Capital Avenue no longer will be zoned for a 100-year flood event but for a 500-year one.

“The city and the (Central Platte Natural Resources Department) have been working on this with the state since 2003,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity said.

Much of northwest Grand Island exists in a floodplain, Nabity said.

“North of Capital Avenue, basically from Broadwell all the way out to Engleman, significant portions of that, are in the floodplain,” he said.

Homeowners there must pay for flood insurance, and there is risk from surface flooding.

The city entered into an interlocal agreement in 2004 with Hall and Merrick counties and the state Department of Natural Resources to build a flood control project along Prairie, Silver and Moores creeks in northwestern Grand Island.

The same project developed the detention cells at the former Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant.