New Grand Island Conestoga Mall managers plan $150 million development

Big changes are being planned for Grand Island's Conestoga Mall.

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved referring a blighted and substandard study to the Regional Planning Commission for the 78-acre site located off Highway 281.

The request was made by Omaha-based Woodsonia, which is managing the property owned by Namdar Realty Group of Great Neck, New York.

Regional Planner Chad Nabity said a similar study was presented to council in November 2018, and the site did meet requirements for the status then.

"I'm sure many of your will agree with me that it has not gotten better for the most part over the course of the course of the last four years," he said.

The study did not move forward because Namdar did not present a plan for the property.

Woodsonia has presented a concept for the property that will have to be "fleshed out" as they move forward, said Nabity.

The redevelopment project is estimated to cost between $150 million to $200 million.

For redevelopment to take place, the property will need tax increment financing, which requires blighted & substandard status.

Mitch Hohlen, a partner with Woodsonia, detailed some plans for the property.

Hohlen said the Omaha firm has purchased a mall from Namdar in the past.

"They're kind of a challenging group to work with," he said. "Their process is to buy enclosed malls, parse them off and bleed them. Fortunately, there's not a lot to split off here, so we do have a unique opportunity to do a master redevelopment like this."

Woodsonia intends to "right-size" the mall, to closer to 200,000 to 150,000 square feet.

"There are 10 to 15 very viable tenants in this mall right now. They're doing well. We'd like to keep them in there," said Hohlen. "But, as part of this opportunity, we really want to update the mall."

The "substantial investment" planned would include new interiors, exteriors and parking lot.

There would also be new developments, including a four-level multi-family unit on the north of property, said Hohlen, and more retail space.

"We do have demand for potentially 85,000 to 100,000 of new retail to market and we are in discussion with a few hotel groups, as well," he said.

He added, "There is demand for it. It's not a dream."

To accommodate this, they would raze old Sears space and defunct Napoli's restaurant.

Their plan is likely to include exterior storefronts, as "a lot of national tenants don't want to be located inside of a mall anymore," said Hohlen.

"We're not entirely sure if this will be an exterior facing mall with new storefronts or a drastically updated interior, but there are quite a few tenants that are going to stay," he said, "and we plan to bring a pretty vast and updated entertainment offering to this component, which I think you need for the space to be viable."

City Council also referred to RPC an "extremely blighted" property analysis for Conestoga.

The status was put into place by the Legislature in 2018, said Nabity.

It requires three criteria: the property must be declared blighted & substandard; must have an unemployment rate that is twice the state's average, based on census numbers; and must have a poverty rate of 20% or above, based on census numbers.

The property analysis identifies five areas in Grand Island that are blighted and substandard that meet these requirements, said Nabity.

With this status: the TIF term is extended from 15 to 20 years; until Jan 1, 2026, any first-time homebuyer who buys a house in an extremely blighted area is eligible for a $5,000 State of Nebraska tax credit; and anything that is declared extremely blighted is not counted against 35% blighted threshold.

The Conestoga project cannot work without 20-year TIF, said Nabity.

City Council unanimously approved forwarding both the blighted & substandard study and the "extremely blighted" property analysis to RPC.