New Grand Island firm wants to be a small-town, hometown brokerage

Summit Real Estate believes that support for its agents will lead to better service for its clients.

The locally owned independent brokerage opened Feb. 14 in a building known for real estate, at 1824 W. Second St.

That building, in a highly visible location along Second Street, was the longtime home of the Real Estate Group. A lot of homes were bought and sold through that building, and many community leaders worked there, which is one reason the new owners chose it. They also want to continue the tradition.

Summit is owned by Jennie and Eric Wright. Ten people work for Summit, including the owners. Of those 10, eight are Realtors.

The four pillars of the company, Eric said, are land, residential and commercial property and new construction.

Jennie said most of the agents came from “big box brokerages,” which have their strengths and weaknesses.

The Wrights and their colleagues want to make Summit Real Estate about teamwork.

Summit provides a lot of training and resources to its agents, which allows them to better help their clients, Jennie said.

Real estate is about more than buying and selling a house, she said. The goal is to make the process easy and seamless.

The general public doesn’t see all the behind-the-scenes work that Realtors put into a transaction, Jennie said.

They line up inspections, deal with appraisers and lenders and have good contacts with contractors. That way, they can call someone if an issue comes up during an inspection.

Many closings happen within 45 to 50 days, which is a short amount of time for a lot of things to happen, she said.

Summit’s goal is to “elevate your real estate experience,” she said.

People have asked the Wrights why they named the company Summit Real Estate, because there are no mountains in Nebraska.

The name reflects that it takes an entire team to get to the top of a mountain. “It’s not just about Eric and Jennie Wright. It’s got to be about our whole, entire team,” she said.

Andrea Stachura, the company’s marketing director, joined the firm “because it’s more than just a brokerage. They make you feel like family. They take care of you.”

Jennie Wright thinks Grand Island is basically a small community.

Sometimes, clients get lost in a big-box brokerage atmosphere, Jennie said.

Summit wants to be more of a boutique operation. Rather than employing a lot of agents, the company wants to maintain a small-town mentality.

She and her husband, she noted, are both from smaller communities. Jennie is from Marquette, and Eric spent his early years in Hershey.

But both graduated from Grand Island Senior High — he in 2000, she in 2002.

They have been married 20 years. They have two children, ages 18 and 19.

The couple started in land sales in 2010 and then moved into residential and then commercial work. They got their real estate licenses in 2016.

Eric has been in sales for more than 20 years. Before switching to real estate, he worked for Anderson Ford for 11 years.

He’s been in real estate sales for 12 years.

He’s been part of Grand Island for a lot of years, he said. So he knows a lot of people, he said.

Jennie’s grandmother, Dee Mohr, works at Summit as a real estate agent.

So does her cousin, Ally Palic.

Other agents are Nicole Broman, Anna Hayman, Sarah Sack and Kiley Gosda.

The Wrights’ daughter, Alexia, works as secretary.

Among other things, the agents will help people find “those little plots of land” scattered around town, Jennie said. Those plots will suit people who want to custom build a house that’s not located in a big subdivision.

The Summit agents do a lot of volunteering in the community, Jennie noted.

Not only does that work help others, it also helps establish contacts.

Real estate is all about relationships and people, Eric said.

When you develop relationships, “people feel they can trust you,” he said.

Summit will have a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting and an open house on April 22. It will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Burgers and hot dogs will be served.

