New Grand Island Public Schools board members sworn in
Hank McFarland, Josh Sikes and Amanda Wilson won seats on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. Here from them at a press conference hosted by local political action committee Chaperone, which backed the board members-elect.

Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education’s five new faces are official, the newly elected candidates having been sworn in Thursday.

Officers were also elected at the special meeting. Hank McFarland unseated Lisa Albers to become board president. McFarland (nominated by Amanda Wilson) received five votes from fellow board members, to Albers' four.

Dave Hulinsky was elected to serve as vice president over Josh Hawley, 5-4.

Votes were cast by secret ballot. Board member did not reveal their votes during the meeting.

Hank McFarland

McFarland

Three of the five new members – McFarland (Ward B), Josh Sikes (Ward A) and Wilson (Ward A) – were elected with the backing of local Chaperone political action committee.

Following Thursday night’s meeting, McFarland told reporters:

“Chaperone is a political action committee, and they're going to move on to the next thing. They're going to be here for a long time, because they're going to be vetting other candidates.

'The new era of PTA': Chaperone candidates defy 2022 election expectations

“They move on and do what they do and then we move on and do what we do.”

Katie Mauldin (Ward C) and Eric Garcia-Mendez (Ward C) make up the rest of the five new board members.

Mauldin 'legal and valid' Grand Island school board Ward C candidate

Returning GIPS school board members are: Albers (Ward B), Hulinsky (Ward B), Hawley (Ward C) and Lindsey Jurgens (Ward A).

In addition to new member housekeeping, the board went into executive session to discuss the selection of GIPS’s interim superintendent.

Said interim superintendent will replace current superintendent Tawana Grover, whose resignation goes into effect Jan. 11.

Interviews for the interim superintendent candidates – Matthew Fisher, Virginia Moon and Michael Teahon – are scheduled for Jan. 10.

Grand Island Public Schools next board of education regular-session meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Kneale Administration Building.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

