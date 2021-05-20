New Grand Island Public Schools mask policy June 1

Beginning June 1, Grand Island Public Schools staff members who are fully vaccinated will be able to work maskless, indoors or outdoors, as long as they’re not around those who have not been vaccinated.

“As Grand Island Public Schools works through the pandemic and turns its sights to next fall, the district is prepared and thrilled to move forward,” says a GIPS release issued Wednesday. “Part of the process of turning the corner on COVID-19 is ensuring that the safety of GIPS students and staff is never compromised when rolling out new protocols.”

GIPS says it is proud to announce “that after a school year in which masks were mandatory for all, a new protocol is ready to be rolled out.”

The new protocol applies only to fully vaccinated GIPS staff members “who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and are two weeks past the second dose of the two-dose series, or those who have received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Janssen vaccine and are two weeks past their dose. Unvaccinated and not-fully-vaccinated staff are asked to continue wearing a mask while at work until directed otherwise.”