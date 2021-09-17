 Skip to main content
New Grief Share program starts Sept. 23
Trinity Lutheran Church will host a new 13-week Grief Share program starting Sept. 23.

The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in the basement fellowship hall, 212 W. 12th St.

Grief Share offers help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. The group is led by parish nurse Tabby Harders.

Register online at griefshare.org (under “find a group”) by calling the church at 308-382-0753 or emailing emccarty1955@gmail.com or tabby@tlcgi.org.

