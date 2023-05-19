HASTINGS — The new movie theater in Hastings serves up comfort and a broader array of food and drinks, including beer.

Golden Ticket Cinemas, in the former home of the Imperial 3, opened Thursday afternoon.

The three-screen theater is operated by Golden Ticket Cinemas, a North Carolina-based company that embraces modern movie-going.

Every seat in the theater is a luxury recliner, says Golden Ticket president John Bloemeke, who visited Hastings Thursday. Every seat is equipped with a seat warmer and a table.

The front row is outfitted with love seat couches, which hold two people. In front of each is a padded ottoman.

Another row consists of VIP privacy pods, each of which is surrounded by a small wall. By using their phones, movie patrons can have concessions delivered to their seats.

Both seats in a pod must be sold together, meaning there's an additional $4 charge.

The Hastings theater is the 16th opened by Golden Ticket. All but three of them are equipped with luxury recliners. Four more Golden Ticket theaters are on the way.

Golden Ticket offers a "modern, luxury movie experience," Bloemeke said.

The company brings the amenities "that you normally see in larger markets to more mid-town, smaller markets," he said.

The idea is to reinvigorate and "maximize the potential of these theaters," Bloemeke said.

The other Golden Ticket cinemas in Nebraska are in Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff. Those theaters were owned by companies that "certainly weren't making an investment" in them, Bloemeke said. Their lease term had expired or it was about to end.

Landlords reached out to Golden Ticket "because we actually put an investment in these theaters and we put (in) a lot of work and make them nice," he said.

All four of the Nebraska theaters "had uncomfortable seats," poor sound, "nasty carpet" and basically served just popcorn, candy and drinks.

Now, "all of them have luxury recliners, seven-channel sound, digital projection, new carpet. You can order chicken wings, you can get a milkshake."

In addition to popcorn and candy, concessions include pizza, hot dogs, fries, pretzel sticks, beer, pop and tea (both sweetened and unsweetened).

If customers are in a hurry to get back to the movie, they can receive a signal on their phones to tell them when their food is ready.

One of the auditoriums holds 100 people. The other two accommodate 85 each.

The theater operates seven days a week.

After 6 p.m., admission to the Hastings theater is $9.50 for adults and $7.50 for kids, senior citizens and members of the military. Tax is extra. Before 6 p.m., admission is $7.50 for everyone.

Every Tuesday, admission for everyone is $5.50.

When Golden Ticket takes over theaters, they become financially successful. "Our customers love them," Bloemeke said.

Patrons visit the theaters more often, and they spend more money.

The two movies running this weekend are "Fast X" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Golden Ticket leases the theater from Perry Reid Development of Lincoln.

The only movie theater in Hastings is the Rivoli. That downtown theater also has three screens.

Bloemeke believes movie theaters have a strong future.

Over the last few years, studios have tried hard to release more films on streaming services.

That effort failed, Bloemeke said. It didn't generate the revenue or the number of subscribers that movie companies hoped, he said.

"So the studios came to the conclusion that they need movie theaters," he said.

Films in theaters can generate a lot of money. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" recently surpassed $1 billion in global sales, he said.

"That's a lot of money, and they're not going to make that on streaming services," Bloemeke said.

Also, movies released in theaters have more of an impact, he said. On Netflix, many movies get lost in the shuffle.

"When you release movies in theaters, the property becomes culturally relevant. People are aware of it. Everyone knows 'Fast and Furious' is opening this weekend," he said.

People know about "80 for Brady," released earlier this year. The profile of "80 for Brady" wouldn't have been as great if it hadn't been released to theaters, he said.

If a studio didn't market the film and just "threw it on" a streaming service, "it would just be another thing lost in the cosmos of endless content," Bloemeke said.

"Every studio now is committed to theatrical. Ever studio is releasing all of their major projects in movie theaters exclusively," he said.

The theatrical window — the period of time before a film is released to home viewers — is shorter than it used to be, but that's all right, Bloemeke said.

The pandemic allowed movie studios to try life with minimal theater release, he said. If not for COVID, exhibitors would still be fighting with studios "to this day," he said.

"It's turned into a great thing for us, and now the future is exceptionally bright."

The old Imperial 3 looks a lot better than it used to.

"Now this theater is a modern theater. It's got the seats people want, the sound people want to hear, the food offerings, the drink offerings. Now, this theater is going to be relevant for many years to come," Bloemeke said.