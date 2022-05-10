New hazard mitigation plan details worsening future climate change for Hall County

A new hazard mitigation plan from Central Platte Natural Resource District emphasizes the dangers of climate change for Hall County and surrounding area.

The updated CPNRD plan will go before Grand Island City Council on May 10 for approval.

The city is required to have a hazard mitigation plan under the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000.

A hazard mitigation plan identifies and profiles hazards, identifies people and at-risk facilities and assesses threats and any potential vulnerabilities, and identifies strategies and mitigation measures.

Its goal is to “reduce risk and vulnerability” to “lessen impacts to life, the economy, and infrastructure.”

“It allows us an opportunity as local jurisdictions to identify what our risks are, what changes in our risks may have happened, what potential projects are out there that we might want to be able to do, and set in place a little of the strategy to determine what are the next steps we need to take to improve our resiliency after a disaster,” said Jon Rosenlund, Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management & Communications Director.

The CPNRD project area extends from Dawson County in the west, through Buffalo, Hall and Merrick counties to Polk County in the east.

Revisions in the 300-page document have been informed by the severe flooding that occurred in Wood River in 2019.

“We have more specificity this year with numbers regarding flooding. A lot of that is due to the 2019 flooding that happened since the last plan,” said Rosenlund.

The worsening impact of climate change in the area is also detailed in the plan.

Per the plan: “Long-term climate trends have shifted throughout the 21st century and have created significant changes in precipitation and temperature, which have altered the severity and subsequent impacts from severe weather events.”

The following future climate changes are expected in Nebraska, according to the plan:

-Increase in extreme heat days (over 100 degrees Fahrenheit)

-Decrease in soil moisture by 5 to 10%

-Increase in drought frequency and severity

-Increase in heavy rainfall events

-Increase in flood magnitude

-Decrease in water flow in the Missouri River and Platte River from reduced snowpack in the Rocky Mountains

-Additional 30 to 40 days in the frost-free season

Along with rising temperatures, changes in precipitation are also detailed.

The CPNRD plan anticipates “more significant rain and snowfall events and more intense drought periods.”

A “significant concern” is the “intensity and frequency of extreme events” being witnessed in the region, and their social, environmental and economic impacts.

Most susceptible are older adults, immigrant communities and people living in poverty.

Industries and professions tied to weather and climate are “especially vulnerable,” such as outdoor tourism, commerce and agriculture.

The agricultural sector is expected to experience “an increase in droughts, an increase in grass and wildfire events, changes in the growth cycle as winters warm, an influx of new and damaging agricultural diseases or pests, and changes in the timing and magnitude of rainfall.”

Air quality will be affected as rising temperatures create an increase of harmful air pollutants due to increased smoke and ash from increased grass and wildfires. Allergens will also worsen as extended periods of warmth cause longer pollen seasons.

Other areas that have been studied in the plan include water quality, zoonotic disease, energy grid impact, drought and extreme heat, and severe storms and flooding.

“The planning area will have to adapt to a changing climate and its impacts or experience an increase in economic losses, property damages, agricultural damages and loss of life,” the plan concludes.

The current CPNRD hazard mitigation plan was approved in 2017.

Once approved by City Council, the plan is valid for a five-year period.

The plan is reviewed by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency before going to Federal Emergency Management Agency for review.

This allows Grand Island to be eligible for FEMA post-disaster funding.

New mitigation actions for Hall County are detailed in the CPNRD plan.

The plan calls for $750,000 per year from the general fund for reduction of phragmites (reed grasses) in the Platte River to address flooding and animal and plant disease.

Also suggested to address flooding: project scooping via the Wood River Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Plan, and repetitive loss property mitigation.

Ongoing mitigation actions include funding for backup and emergency generators, ongoing electrical infrastructure upgrades, via Southern Public Power District; and continued studies to improve drainage and evaluate and improve storm water systems.

The plan could only have come together with the cooperation and efforts of all of the counties, cities and various agencies in the planning area, said Rosenlund.

“We had a lot of great help from the leadership provided by the (NRD) to gather together the many partners within our area,” he said. “Each county and the municipalities were all invited and they were all included. They all had opportunities to provide great information and feedback through several meetings, and we held our own meetings here in Hall County.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.