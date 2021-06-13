New housing development planned near Regional Medical Center

The project also will support local retention of residents, Rief said.

“The goal of the Husker Highway development is to give the community a product of housing they deserve and to keep the members of our community here to work, play and retire, here in Grand Island,” he said.

A blighted and substandard study was submitted Tuesday to Grand Island City Council for the southwest acreage. A study completed by Marvin Planning Consultants reports that the property qualifies for the designation.

“The old farm structures are still there on this property and there are some structures on the very northwest corner that all meet the requirements,” Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity said.

If the designation is approved, Innate plans to complete a tax-increment financing application for the project.

Attorney Ron Depue with Wolf, McDermott, Depue, Sabott, Butz & Porto, LLC, and representing Innate, said city support is critical for the project.

“We’re under a pretty strict time schedule as far as closing on the purchase of the property and meeting some other contingencies,” Depue said.