New interactive ag exhibits added at Raising Nebraska

As the Nebraska State Fair approaches, the Raising Nebraska exhibit has been souping up its menu of learning experiences about all things ag.

Two major debuts are joining the interactive exhibit, one being a giant scale that converts a visitor’s weight into equivalent amounts of commodities, such as the number of newborn pigs or gallons of milk. About a dozen Nebraska ag products are included on the conversion scale.

Sarah Polak, experience coordinator for Raising Nebraska, said the scale is large enough to hold multiple people.

The second major addition takes visitors around the world with Nebraska’s agricultural exports. Polak said it helps visitors visualize Nebraska’s agricultural products’ global reach.

“People say, really? How?” she said. Raising Nebraska will have answers for not only more well-known Nebraska products, but other lesser-known products, such as Nebraska-produced sugar and distiller’s grains.

Additionally, visitors will learn about how corn is used in hundreds of everyday products.

Things have changed at Raising Nebraska, but still others remain the same.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}