New interactive ag exhibits added at Raising Nebraska

As the Nebraska State Fair approaches, the Raising Nebraska exhibit has been souping up its menu of learning experiences about all things ag.
Two major debuts are joining the interactive exhibit, one being a giant scale that converts a visitor’s weight into equivalent amounts of commodities, such as the number of newborn pigs or gallons of milk. About a dozen Nebraska ag products are included on the conversion scale.
Sarah Polak, experience coordinator for Raising Nebraska, said the scale is large enough to hold multiple people.
The second major addition takes visitors around the world with Nebraska’s agricultural exports. Polak said it helps visitors visualize Nebraska’s agricultural products’ global reach.
“People say, really? How?” she said. Raising Nebraska will have answers for not only more well-known Nebraska products, but other lesser-known products, such as Nebraska-produced sugar and distiller’s grains.
Additionally, visitors will learn about how corn is used in hundreds of everyday products.
Things have changed at Raising Nebraska, but still others remain the same.
Several fan favorites are keeping their places in the building. The ever-popular combine and irrigation simulators, along with the walkable map of Nebraska, will offer hands-on learning.
Raising Nebraska, which opened in 2014, continues to evolve and change, said Kathleen Lodl, associate dean of Nebraska Extension.
“Just as agricultural producers must keep innovating new ways to feed the world, Raising Nebraska must always evolve and incorporate new ways to tell the story of our food and the families who grow it,” Lodl said.
In addition to stationary exhibits such as the economy-sized scale, other programming will be hosted by Raising Nebraska. Four-H fashion shows will make a repeat appearance at the Raising Nebraska space.
The space will be the setting of a 4-H robotics demonstration and a 4-H film fest. Well-known chefs will give cooking demonstrations, and a presentation from Nebraska’s Department of Agronomy and Horticulture will explain the ways hops aren’t just for libations.
Polak estimated Raising Nebraska will offer 85 hours of programming during the 11 days of the fair.
The exhibit area in the Nebraska Building is a 25,000-square-foot collaboration among the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Nebraska State Fair and Nebraska Department of Agriculture. It offers immersive, interactive and hands-on activities to help visitors better understand the production, conservation, science, technology, business and consumption of Nebraska agriculture.
Raising Nebraska is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Nebraska State Fair with earlier hours on select days. The Nebraska Building, is in the northwest part of the fairgrounds, adjacent to the Family Fun Zone-West and north of the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center across State Fair Boulevard.
