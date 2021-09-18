New internet service provider coming to Grand Island

Other such cable companies pursuing a franchise agreement with Grand Island would receive the same one as Charter and Allo.

“We’re not favoring anybody. The fees are the same. Basically, everything’s the same with the exception of some of the technical aspects of what Charter and Allo bring to the table,” Nonhof said.

Council member Mark Stelk, owner of General Collection Company, called the agreement a “win-win” for the city.

“I’ve been in business in Grand Island for 25 years and we’ve always had internet service, but it’s good to see you and your company come to Grand Island,” he told Moline. “I’ve had calls from citizens of Grand Island wanting better internet services, and I like what you’re bringing to the table.”

Moline applauded the professional quality of the city’s staff members.

“Mayor and council members, you should really be proud of everyone we worked with,” he said. “I don’t always say that when I come to new communities, but it’s really been a joy working with the people in Grand Island.”

For more information, visit allocommunications.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.