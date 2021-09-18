New internet service provider coming to Grand Island

Allo Communications is coming to Grand Island.
Grand Island City Council this week approved a cable television franchise for the Lincoln-based internet and phone services provider.
“We’re simply a new utility to provide communication services within your community,” Allo President Brad Moline told council members at their Tuesday meeting. “We focus on fiber, on connectivity, and focus on building a ‘30-year solution.’”
Moline added, “In the end, we’re simply a competitive utility.”
Allo has offices across Nebraska and Colorado, and recently announced a new office is opening in Arizona, he said.
A franchise agreement is needed for the company to have access to the city’s rights of way and its utility poles, Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof explained.
The city also has a franchise agreement with Charter Communication for its internet services brand Spectrum, Nonhof noted.
“(Charter) said we could not grant another franchise and make the new one better than what theirs is, so we started with the franchise agreement we have with Charter and presented that to Allo,” she said.
The agreement only needed “a few minor tweaks” to be specific to Allo and is “substantially the same” as the city’s agreement with Charter, Nonhof said.
Other such cable companies pursuing a franchise agreement with Grand Island would receive the same one as Charter and Allo.
“We’re not favoring anybody. The fees are the same. Basically, everything’s the same with the exception of some of the technical aspects of what Charter and Allo bring to the table,” Nonhof said.
Council member Mark Stelk, owner of General Collection Company, called the agreement a “win-win” for the city.
“I’ve been in business in Grand Island for 25 years and we’ve always had internet service, but it’s good to see you and your company come to Grand Island,” he told Moline. “I’ve had calls from citizens of Grand Island wanting better internet services, and I like what you’re bringing to the table.”
Moline applauded the professional quality of the city’s staff members.
“Mayor and council members, you should really be proud of everyone we worked with,” he said. “I don’t always say that when I come to new communities, but it’s really been a joy working with the people in Grand Island.”
For more information, visit allocommunications.com.