New Jimmy John's gives company greater access to Grand Island

Jimmy John's fans who live in the southern and eastern portions of Grand Island will welcome the new location on South Locust Street.

Jimmy John's national headquarters stresses that its sandwiches should be delivered in six minutes or less.

It was tough for the original Grand Island location at 206 Wilmar Ave. to meet that goal in big parts of the city.

"We came over here because we wanted to service all of Grand Island," said Joe Bennett of Kearney, whose family owns eight Jimmy John's locations, including both the old and the new in Grand Island.

The new Jimmy John's opened Wednesday at Southeast Commons, in the former home of Burger King, at 1201 S. Locust St.

Before the new shop, the company "really struggled" to deliver to half of Grand Island, Bennett said.

From the new location, Jimmy John's staffers will deliver as far north as Capital Avenue and as far east as Shady Bend Road.

Bennett said it's "really exciting" to "be on this end" of Grand Island. "This area is growing so much, and it's just fun being here."

The owners are thrilled to have a drive-thru, which the other Grand Island Jimmy John's does not have. The company didn't have to sandwich in the drive-thru, because it was already there.

At the new location, Bennett anticipates that about a third of the business will be delivery, a third drive-thru and a third inside the store.

Bennett is in the Jimmy John's business with his parents, Terry and Tammy, and his sisters, Sara Bennett and Nicole Brandt.

In addition to the two Grand Island stores, the Bennetts own two Jimmy John's in Kearney, one in Hastings, two in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and one in Laramie, Wyoming.

"The thing I like about it is everything's fresh. We make our bread fresh every day. All of our veggies are cut every day. All of our meat (is) cut every day," Bennett said.

Bennett, 37, has been in the Jimmy John's business for 18 years. "It's been my adult life, so I love it."

In addition to liking the product, it's also "easy to train people" to work at Jimmy John's.

The two most popular sandwiches, he said, are probably the Italian Night Club and the Beach Club.

Jimmy John's boasts that its food is "freaky fresh" and its delivery "freaky fast."

The service is so rapid that, after you order, you don't have much time to look forward to the product. It's here.

The name of the game "is how quick we are," says Bennett, who points out that Jimmy John's has no problem delivering one sandwich.

The South Locust store is the family's third Jimmy John's with a drive-thru.